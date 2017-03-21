Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 incredible apartments that you must see now!

Justwords Justwords
130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

Modernism, visual appeal, functionality and comfort are things which all homeowners desire today. So the interior architects at Perfect Space have brought you 7 stunning apartments which are simple yet trendy. Various shades of wood and soothing neutrals like white, beige and cream have been used to make these apartments welcoming and serene. Creative and space-saving storage solutions abound in each of them, ensuring a clutter-free environment. Sleek designs, modern furniture and stylish lights also contribute to the cozy ambiance in each home, while the presence of large glass windows enable sunlight to flood the interiors.

1.) 1400 ft² of sheer elegance.

130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Terrace
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Luxurious glass sliding doors in black metal frames connect the interiors with the spacious and airy terrace, where you can relax, chat and enjoy outdoor meals.

1.) 1400 ft² of sheer elegance.

130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Dark gray sofas, an elegant wooden wall with inbuilt fireplace, a stunning chandelier and some peppy green cushions make this living area inviting and warm.

130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Rich wooden and creamy white cabinets make this well-lit kitchen very practical, while colorful tiles add extra zing to the backsplash.

130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Bedroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A feature wall in dark and sober plum adds sophistication to this simple bedroom, along with stylish reading lamps.

130 m Klasy i Elegancji, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Dressing Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

That the apartment is very storage-friendly is apparent from these inbuilt closets, open shelves and neat drawers, all in natural wood.

2.) Simple and soothing.

Przytulne Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Light wooden tones and soothing shades of white make the open plan interior very calm and comfortable. The living space blends with the study nook and dining area beautifully.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Przytulne Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The sleek wood and white TV unit promises elegant entertainment, while large glass doors bring in tons of sunlight.

Przytulne Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Wood and white is again the color scheme of this fashionable kitchen, with its trendy cabinets and stylish breakfast arrangement.

Przytulne Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Wide gray tiles, trendy fixtures, cabinets above the WC and a smartly lit mirror are the highlights of this comfy bathroom.

3.) Think creative!

Przełam Monotonię, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Butter yellow backsplash tiles, smooth white cabinets and a checkerboard floor make this kitchen unique and very attractive.

Przełam Monotonię, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The owner’s fascination for superheroes finds its due expression through these framed posters.

Przełam Monotonię, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Cabinets and shelves with vibrant backdrops add lots of spice and visual interest to this residence.

4.) Bright and practical.

Ciepła Baza, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Neat white cabinets, stylish lights and a gleaming marble floor help in making this open kitchen subtle yet stunning.

Ciepła Baza, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist dining room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Large glass doors bring in tons of natural light and create connection with the large balcony.

Ciepła Baza, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A trendy wall-mounted sink cabinet, cozy lights and soft hues are the boons of this bathroom.

Ciepła Baza, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Folding glass panels keep the tub separate from the sink, while large gray tiles lend personality.

Ciepła Baza, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist bedroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Wall to wall inbuilt storage comprising of shelves in different sizes ensures practicality.

5.) Smart and fashionable.

Na Ochocie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Elegant shades of gray, white and wood make for a very soothing ambiance in the open plan living area, while large glass windows flood the home with sunlight.

Na Ochocie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Right behind the living space couch is the open kitchen, done up in light-hued wood and white. Trendy lamps and decorative backsplash tiles add character here.

Na Ochocie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We love how the white wall of the kitchen has been used on the other side to accommodate inbuilt shelves.

Na Ochocie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist bedroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

This minimalist bedroom welcomes with a plush gray and cream bed and a pastel blue feature wall.

6.) Stylish simplicity.

Jedno- dwuosobowe Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Bright white walls, large glass windows, cozy wooden flooring and a sleek TV unit have made this living space simple yet attractive.

Jedno- dwuosobowe Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Rich and smooth wooden cabinets and modern appliances promise functionality and comfort in the kitchen.

Jedno- dwuosobowe Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The gleaming black backsplash is beautifully complemented by neat white and wooden cabinets.

Jedno- dwuosobowe Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Lavish use of white, a lightly textured wall and a smart wooden cabinet behind the WC add utilitarian value to this bathroom.

Jedno- dwuosobowe Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The fashionable wooden sink unit accommodates the washing machine, making laundry times convenient.

7.) Full of personality.

Uniwersalny Najaem, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Aesthetics and functionality join hands in this bright kitchen, thanks to the glossy gray tiles and modern white cabinets.

Uniwersalny Najaem, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A large mirror cabinet and sleek white furniture are the attractions of this small bathroom.

Uniwersalny Najaem, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The shower enclosure is very compact yet soothing.

Uniwersalny Najaem, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Rich wooden paneling behind the WC lends warmth, while the inbuilt shelves handle storage needs.

Uniwersalny Najaem, Perfect Space Perfect Space Living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Large glass doors in sleek wooden frames integrate the interiors with a spacious and stylish balcony, to ensure proper ventilation.

Here’s another story - 8 chic apartments with open floor plans

The house that will take your breath away!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks