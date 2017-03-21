7 incredible apartments that you must see now!

Modernism, visual appeal, functionality and comfort are things which all homeowners desire today. So the interior architects at Perfect Space have brought you 7 stunning apartments which are simple yet trendy. Various shades of wood and soothing neutrals like white, beige and cream have been used to make these apartments welcoming and serene. Creative and space-saving storage solutions abound in each of them, ensuring a clutter-free environment. Sleek designs, modern furniture and stylish lights also contribute to the cozy ambiance in each home, while the presence of large glass windows enable sunlight to flood the interiors.
Luxurious glass sliding doors in black metal frames connect the interiors with the spacious and airy terrace, where you can relax, chat and enjoy outdoor meals.
Dark gray sofas, an elegant wooden wall with inbuilt fireplace, a stunning chandelier and some peppy green cushions make this living area inviting and warm.
Rich wooden and creamy white cabinets make this well-lit kitchen very practical, while colorful tiles add extra zing to the backsplash.
A feature wall in dark and sober plum adds sophistication to this simple bedroom, along with stylish reading lamps.
That the apartment is very storage-friendly is apparent from these inbuilt closets, open shelves and neat drawers, all in natural wood.
Light wooden tones and soothing shades of white make the open plan interior very calm and comfortable. The living space blends with the study nook and dining area beautifully.
The sleek wood and white TV unit promises elegant entertainment, while large glass doors bring in tons of sunlight.
Wood and white is again the color scheme of this fashionable kitchen, with its trendy cabinets and stylish breakfast arrangement.
Wide gray tiles, trendy fixtures, cabinets above the WC and a smartly lit mirror are the highlights of this comfy bathroom.
Butter yellow backsplash tiles, smooth white cabinets and a checkerboard floor make this kitchen unique and very attractive.
The owner’s fascination for superheroes finds its due expression through these framed posters.
Cabinets and shelves with vibrant backdrops add lots of spice and visual interest to this residence.
Neat white cabinets, stylish lights and a gleaming marble floor help in making this open kitchen subtle yet stunning.
Large glass doors bring in tons of natural light and create connection with the large balcony.
A trendy wall-mounted sink cabinet, cozy lights and soft hues are the boons of this bathroom.
Folding glass panels keep the tub separate from the sink, while large gray tiles lend personality.
Wall to wall inbuilt storage comprising of shelves in different sizes ensures practicality.
Elegant shades of gray, white and wood make for a very soothing ambiance in the open plan living area, while large glass windows flood the home with sunlight.
Right behind the living space couch is the open kitchen, done up in light-hued wood and white. Trendy lamps and decorative backsplash tiles add character here.
We love how the white wall of the kitchen has been used on the other side to accommodate inbuilt shelves.
This minimalist bedroom welcomes with a plush gray and cream bed and a pastel blue feature wall.
Bright white walls, large glass windows, cozy wooden flooring and a sleek TV unit have made this living space simple yet attractive.
Rich and smooth wooden cabinets and modern appliances promise functionality and comfort in the kitchen.
The gleaming black backsplash is beautifully complemented by neat white and wooden cabinets.
Lavish use of white, a lightly textured wall and a smart wooden cabinet behind the WC add utilitarian value to this bathroom.
The fashionable wooden sink unit accommodates the washing machine, making laundry times convenient.
Aesthetics and functionality join hands in this bright kitchen, thanks to the glossy gray tiles and modern white cabinets.
A large mirror cabinet and sleek white furniture are the attractions of this small bathroom.
The shower enclosure is very compact yet soothing.
Rich wooden paneling behind the WC lends warmth, while the inbuilt shelves handle storage needs.
Large glass doors in sleek wooden frames integrate the interiors with a spacious and stylish balcony, to ensure proper ventilation.
Here’s another story - 8 chic apartments with open floor plans