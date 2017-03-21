7 incredible apartments that you must see now!

Modernism, visual appeal, functionality and comfort are things which all homeowners desire today. So the interior architects at Perfect Space have brought you 7 stunning apartments which are simple yet trendy. Various shades of wood and soothing neutrals like white, beige and cream have been used to make these apartments welcoming and serene. Creative and space-saving storage solutions abound in each of them, ensuring a clutter-free environment. Sleek designs, modern furniture and stylish lights also contribute to the cozy ambiance in each home, while the presence of large glass windows enable sunlight to flood the interiors.