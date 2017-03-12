9 small family homes that are big on style

If you fancy building a new family home, but your budget is a little tight or you can't access a large piece of land, have no fear, as there are some phenomenal small family homes already out there that will show you how mighty a tiny property can be! Architects have been busy designing small, practical and usable family homes that lose nothing in terms of amazing style just for being a little more bijou and we want to show you a handful of our favorites, so you can get to thinking about if any of them could work for you. Don't forget to decide how many bedrooms you need, as a first priority, and from there, think about the aesthetics!
Unreal! We've seen plenty of family homes that are far bigger than this one, but few have been more chic! Talk about making minimalist lines, shapes and colors work perfectly! Imagine adding a roof terrace later on as well!
Building a family home on a terrace will help you to bypass awkward and uneven locations! This home might be a little small, but it is hella stylish, thanks to natural wood and white looking utterly perfect together and creating a warm ambiance.
The steep pitch in this roof makes for a really interesting facade that keeps you guessing, don't you think? The house is small, so are there bedrooms up there, could you extend? These are all questions worth asking!
If we said that a small concrete box design could make for a gorgeous family home, would you believe us? Well look at it! We think this is an amazing project and must have been so cost-effective, thanks to the dimensions and materials used.
A pleasing exterior, a few bedrooms, an integrated garage and simple landscaping all come together to make this a pretty little family home that wouldn't cost the earth to build. We told you that small family homes can look beautiful and function well!
How sweet is this rustic little family cabin? With the wood cladding, beautiful plants and eye-catching roof design in pace, we imagine that living here would feel like a holiday, all year round!
The mix of materials here looks phenomenal! Add in some wide windows, the cool flat-roof design and a really stunning, almost industrial red door and the small dimensions are totally forgotten!
This home shows just how much of a positive impact some well-placed fauna can have! You're so busy looking at the lovely greenery and welcoming front door that you just don't pay attention to the small proportions of the building!
Talking of gardens, this small family home looks far bigger than it really is, thanks to the modern front garden! We bet that the interior has been really cleverly laid out to offer comfort and practicality as well!
