9 small family homes that are big on style

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern Houses
If you fancy building a new family home, but your budget is a little tight or you can't access a large piece of land, have no fear, as there are some phenomenal small family homes already out there that will show you how mighty a tiny property can be! Architects have been busy designing small, practical and usable family homes that lose nothing in terms of amazing style just for being a little more bijou and we want to show you a handful of our favorites, so you can get to thinking about if any of them could work for you. Don't forget to decide how many bedrooms you need, as a first priority, and from there, think about the aesthetics!

1. A tribute to minimalism.

Casa con Terraza, Jardín y Piscina Perfecta para el Verano, FAQ arquitectura FAQ arquitectura Minimalist house
FAQ arquitectura

FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura

Unreal! We've seen plenty of family homes that are far bigger than this one, but few have been more chic! Talk about making minimalist lines, shapes and colors work perfectly! Imagine adding a roof terrace later on as well!

2. Perfectly balanced.

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern Houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

Building a family home on a terrace will help you to bypass awkward and uneven locations! This home might be a little small, but it is hella stylish, thanks to natural wood and white looking utterly perfect together and creating a warm ambiance.

3. Pitched perfection.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The steep pitch in this roof makes for a really interesting facade that keeps you guessing, don't you think? The house is small, so are there bedrooms up there, could you extend? These are all questions worth asking!

4. Innovative and industrial.

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern Houses
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

If we said that a small concrete box design could make for a gorgeous family home, would you believe us? Well look at it! We think this is an amazing project and must have been so cost-effective, thanks to the dimensions and materials used.

5. Simple and basic.

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

pleasing exterior, a few bedrooms, an integrated garage and simple landscaping all come together to make this a pretty little family home that wouldn't cost the earth to build. We told you that small family homes can look beautiful and function well!

6. Adorably rustic.

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

How sweet is this rustic little family cabin? With the wood cladding, beautiful plants and eye-catching roof design in pace, we imagine that living here would feel like a holiday, all year round!

7. A real medley of materials.

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Modern Houses
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

The mix of materials here looks phenomenal! Add in some wide windows, the cool flat-roof design and a really stunning, almost industrial red door and the small dimensions are totally forgotten! 

8. Open and accessible.

homify Asian style houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home shows just how much of a positive impact some well-placed fauna can have! You're so busy looking at the lovely greenery and welcoming front door that you just don't pay attention to the small proportions of the building!

9. All about the garden!

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern Houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Talking of gardens, this small family home looks far bigger than it really is, thanks to the modern front garden! We bet that the interior has been really cleverly laid out to offer comfort and practicality as well!

For a little more family home inspiration, take a look at this article: A perfectly designed family home.

Would any of these homes be perfect for your family?

