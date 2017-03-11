Open-plan designs that will have you knocking out walls today!

Have you been toying with the idea of making your home a little more open-plan? If the answer is yes, then we know these projects will be the final push you need, as they prove that no matter how big or small your home is, it will look great, minus a few interior walls! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that open-plan schemes make perfect sense if you want to create a cohesive home that has an intrinsic feeling of togetherness, but hey, don't just take our word for it, let's see some fabulous examples and really get to grips with how amazing your home could look without as many walls!
Natural wood flooring and white walls have given this open-plan space such a fresh and clean look! There is such a tangibly Scandinavian aesthetic in play and we think it looks terrific!
If you have a lot of space to play with, just look at how luxurious your home could look! With dark wood flooring, huge windows and elegant furniture, this is an apartment that certainly doesn't scrimp on the opulence!
If you have a small home, let this project show you how amazing it could look with fewer walls! A tiny but perfectly functional kitchen opens out into a lovely dining and living room, with only a dark splashback needed to offer some contrast! Incredible!
Can we live here please? Using furniture to divide the space instead of standard walls has made this space feel so much bigger and the all-white scheme has really added a touch of minimalist chic! Everything looks so neat and ordered!
We love it when an open-plan space focusses on attention to detail and here, the cohesive way that yellow has been drawn all the way through the room is inspiring! Gold kitchen pendulum lights meet cushions and even coffee table fruit, to make sure the whole are looks consistent.
It's no secret that neutral colors are the way to go when you want to create a really fresh and large-feeling home and this project really proves the point! Using contrasting flooring colors to mark out where the kitchen ends and the living room begins is such a good idea!
A dark kitchen makes such a statement here and helps to offer a little definition as to the different areas of this open-plan space, but just look at how the darker hue has been brought into each area, in smaller doses! Dining chairs and a rug really tie everything together!
Don't you just love the flow in this space? Admittedly, it's a large home, but the way every area has it's own segment of the room and allows for easy transitions and large, luxurious furniture is amazing. Having a kitchen overlook the main part of the house must be wonderful in a family home too!
There are certain design styles that really suit open-plan living and industrial is right up there with the best of them! The tamped concrete walls in this home lend themselves so well to a lack of interior walls and by adding in some retro dining furniture, the whole look is softened just enough to be homely!
You can't ever have too much natural wood in your home and this open-pan haven is proof of that! With a striking feature wall of cabinets at the back, making up the kitchen section, diagonal flooring looks incredibly funky and offers the perfect base for some neutral furniture! Wow!
Small this space might be, but it's also fabulously open and contemporary! There's such a neat and compact look here and the contrast of cool concrete walls against rich wooden cabinets is the kind of juxtaposition that defines great design! Imagine how small this would feel if it DID have walls!
