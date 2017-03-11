10 cottage homes perfect for cozy living

Cottage homes are all the same, right? Stone walls, thatched roofs, plaid living rooms and a whimsical look that's straight out of a fairy tale? WRONG! There are more incarnations of cottages than you could ever imagine and we've found a handful to show you right now, which have all been designed by master architects and invoke feelings of coziness, comfort and wonderfully rustic nights in front of a roaring fire, but don't take our word for it; come and see for yourself!

If you've been giving thought to looking for an amazing cottage to call home, we just know that you'll be inspired by some of these fantastic homes that offer unique variations on the commonly rustic, country theme, so let's take a look and see which elements you add to your dream home checklist!