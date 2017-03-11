10 cottage homes perfect for cozy living

Cottage homes are all the same, right? Stone walls, thatched roofs, plaid living rooms and a whimsical look that's straight out of a fairy tale? WRONG! There are more incarnations of cottages than you could ever imagine and we've found a handful to show you right now, which have all been designed by master architects and invoke feelings of coziness, comfort and wonderfully rustic nights in front of a roaring fire, but don't take our word for it; come and see for yourself!
If you've been giving thought to looking for an amazing cottage to call home, we just know that you'll be inspired by some of these fantastic homes that offer unique variations on the commonly rustic, country theme, so let's take a look and see which elements you add to your dream home checklist!
Certain motifs, such as the thatched roof and black cladding are what we'd expect to see, but look and the stretched height! And the fully glazed wall! WOW!
This wood-clad cottage sinks into the surroundings with ease and as the cladding ages, it will take on such a charming rustic quality! Love that kindling storage!
Not us, as we are obsessed with this huge property that loses none of the traditional charm for being large! The stonework and those roof segments are simple incredible!
… look at this for a rural estate! The modern glazing looks amazing but it's the traditional stonework, that must have taken such a long time to complete, that we can't stop staring at!
, someone can build it! This astounding cottage has the most unusual; roof that we've ever seen but somehow, it works! This looks like such a cozy and beautiful retreat!
… looks as though it has been taken straight out of the mountains! The colored render is gorgeous and why do we think amazing chocolate is made in here?
This home has the right amount of fun, heritage and style to really make you want to dive inside!
This wonderful mini-home is bang on trend right now and shows how colorful cottages can be! Not to mention pretty!
… for a look at a traditional village cottage and don't you love the beautiful stonework here? There's something so elegant and stoic about this stone cottage and we bet there is a fire inside!
Modern windows, traditional roof, rustic cladding and a funky extension! We love how it could cater to all tastes!
