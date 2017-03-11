Your browser is out-of-date.

10 cottage homes perfect for cozy living

press profile homify
Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna
Cottage homes are all the same, right? Stone walls, thatched roofs, plaid living rooms and a whimsical look that's straight out of a fairy tale? WRONG! There are more incarnations of cottages than you could ever imagine and we've found a handful to show you right now, which have all been designed by master architects and invoke feelings of coziness, comfort and wonderfully rustic nights in front of a roaring fire, but don't take our word for it; come and see for yourself! 

If you've been giving thought to looking for an amazing cottage to call home, we just know that you'll be inspired by some of these fantastic homes that offer unique variations on the commonly rustic, country theme, so let's take a look and see which elements you add to your dream home checklist!

1. This is tradition with a twist!

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Certain motifs, such as the thatched roof and black cladding are what we'd expect to see, but look and the stretched height! And the fully glazed wall! WOW!

2. Simple and sweet.

HZ邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

This wood-clad cottage sinks into the surroundings with ease and as the cladding ages, it will take on such a charming rustic quality! Love that kindling storage!

3. Who said that cottages have to be small?

Brick and Stone Cottage, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Brick and Stone Cottage

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Not us, as we are obsessed with this huge property that loses none of the traditional charm for being large! The stonework and those roof segments are simple incredible!

4. Talking of large cottages…

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

… look at this for a rural estate! The modern glazing looks amazing but it's the traditional stonework, that must have taken such a long time to complete, that we can't stop staring at!

5. If you can dream it…

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

, someone can build it! This astounding cottage has the most unusual; roof that we've ever seen but somehow, it works! This looks like such a cozy and beautiful retreat!

6. This amazing cottage…

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.01 -, 株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

… looks as though it has been taken straight out of the mountains! The colored render is gorgeous and why do we think amazing chocolate is made in here?

7. Cottages that are a little quirky really get us fired up for some country living!

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

This home has the right amount of fun, heritage and style to really make you want to dive inside!

8. What is it about cottages and snow that makes them so perfect for each other?

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

This wonderful mini-home is bang on trend right now and shows how colorful cottages can be! Not to mention pretty!

9. Off to England we go now…

Spring Gardens, Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

Spring Gardens

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

… for a look at a traditional village cottage and don't you love the beautiful stonework here? There's something so elegant and stoic about this stone cottage and we bet there is a fire inside!

10. This cottage is a bit of everything!

Speelse rietgedekte villa in buitengebied Barneveld, 01 Architecten
01 Architecten

01 Architecten
01 Architecten
01 Architecten

Modern windows, traditional roof, rustic cladding and a funky extension! We love how it could cater to all tastes!

If we've whet your appetite for rustic living, take a look at this article: Cooking up a storm with rustic kitchens!

8 unique homes that are unbelievable!
Which of these cottages would you love to live in?

