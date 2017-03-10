3 completed renovation projects that will make you want to take one on!

If you've been keen to get on the housing ladder for a while now and have realized that you might need to take a renovation project on, financially speaking, don't think that your homeowner dreams have to end, as renovations can be really worth the effort! You might not be able to walk into a dingy, dirty shell of a home and see the potential in it, but that's why you hire professionals, such as architects and interior designers, as they can picture how incredible any home could look, with a little hard work, some reliable tradesmen and time! We want you to feel inspired to take on a daring project, so we are going to show you a handful of finished homes that were once bare shells, totally devoid of personality and not exactly up there in terms of modernity either! We know that these will really get you fired up, but don't forget to take things one room at a time and start with your most important spaces, such as kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms!