3 completed renovation projects that will make you want to take one on!

If you've been keen to get on the housing ladder for a while now and have realized that you might need to take a renovation project on, financially speaking, don't think that your homeowner dreams have to end, as renovations can be really worth the effort! You might not be able to walk into a dingy, dirty shell of a home and see the potential in it, but that's why you hire professionals, such as architects and interior designers, as they can picture how incredible any home could look, with a little hard work, some reliable tradesmen and time! We want you to feel inspired to take on a daring project, so we are going to show you a handful of finished homes that were once bare shells, totally devoid of personality and not exactly up there in terms of modernity either! We know that these will really get you fired up, but don't forget to take things one room at a time and start with your most important spaces, such as kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms!
Here's a home that must be the envy of the entire street! You can already see that dramatic extensions have been added and the facade has been totally overhauled, to offer a more contemporary gray and white aesthetic, but it's the inside where you can see just how much has been done!
A house without interior walls! We'll give you a minute to fully take in how amazing this open-plan scheme is, which runs from the front of the house, right through to the back, with no resistance from pesky room divides. The use of white and wood here has really amplified the increase in floor space and look at all the storage! Serious wow-factor!
How funky are these owners? Not content with a GORGEOUS open-plan home, they go and choose fabulous furniture to put in it and commission some serious landscaping in the back garden! The skylights in this rear extension are amazing and absolutely open up the interior space but it's those chairs that we can't stop staring at!
Simple, calm and neutral. Everything you'd ant in a bedroom has been included here and it's so strange to think that at some point, this home was just a standard semi-detached, probably with Artex on the ceilings, outdated architrave and a lot more interior walls! It's amazing what you can do, if you have a little vision!
For more help getting started on a renovation project, take a look at this article: Things to consider when renovating a home.
Large houses are often split into smaller flats, to maximize the profitability of the property itself, but that can result in small living spaces, bad lighting and poor decor. This facade might look stunning, but one of the flats inside needed a jolly good going over and redesign in order to come to life!
WHAT?? Amazing, isn't it? Not only was this flat totally opened up and redesigned, but because it is on the ground floor and led out into the garden, it could be extended as well, to offer this charming dining room! The glass roof design is inspired and has drenched the whole apartment in light!
Stand in the dining room and look back into the apartment and the style hits just keep on coming! An open-plan living room/kitchen has made the most of every available inch of space, but not fallen into the trap of boring design to make it seem bigger! With all the light coming in here, black walls and cabinets made little impact on the perceived area!
You can't renovate a home without giving the bathroom some serious attention and we love what has been done here. Following a more traditional aesthetic, which really works with the age of the property, the simple tiled and chrome aesthetic is a dream!
Isn't this an impressive building? What if we told you that an apartment in here had been left to ruin, as it was on the top floor? What if we then told you that how it looks now is a delightful surprise and that the architects in charge here actually added a loft bedroom as well? You'd want to see more right? Well come on then!
Well this is how we picture luxury apartment living looking! A total lack of interior walls has created a naturally fluid and beautiful space that is languid, relaxing and clam, allowing for seamless transitions from dining to lounging areas and back again. Just look at that floor as well! WOW.
It might not be a huge kitchen, but this room is wonderfully modern and stylish and almost, a little understated. We think that's to allow the more beautiful and social communal area to really shine, but you can't ignore those slate floor tiles or the space-savvy integrated appliances!
What's a guaranteed way to add some luxury to an apartment that was severely lacking it before? MARBLE! By adding marble to this small but functional bathroom, the style stakes have been dramatically altered! We really like that this home was reconfigured to focus on creating a large living area, don't you?