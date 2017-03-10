Our top 5 modern country homes

If you think that country houses all have to be tiny cottages, with thatched roofs, it's time to think again, as we might have found THE most opulent, luxurious and beautifully located country homes out there and we're going to show you our Top 5, today! Clearly the work of a phenomenally talented team of architects, each of these homes offers a new representation of what our understanding of country homes currently is and opens up a dialogue that talks about modern developments and unique interpretations of anticipated motifs. If you are interested in building a country home, minus the kitsch, come with us now and prepare to be inspired beyond your wildest dreams!