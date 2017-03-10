1 architect, 3 very different houses!

We might have thought, once upon a time, that you could pick out an architect from the work they do, as it would make sense that there is a recurring style, motif or theme, right? Well, today's architectural firm totally blew that theory out of the water, by showing that whatever the style of house, they can design it and not just to a satisfactory level, to an insanely high standard. From modern modular homes through to modern farmhouses and contemporary havens, we've found a team that can do it all, so whatever style of home you are after, you might just want to give these houses a look!
Well this certainly isn't a small or basic home and by following a rustic farmhouse style mandate, this facade looks as welcoming, homely and sweet as you'd expect any rural home to.The finish is lovely, with brick meeting render, then natural wood and finally, a properly tiled roof. Traditional and heavenly!
Where did the rustic home go? We were expecting to see a wood-filled kitchen, some wood burners and maybe, just maybe, some plaid furniture, but this home is a property of two halves! Offering contemporary chic out in the garden, this party terrace is such a juxtaposition next to the main house. What on earth can the home look like inside?
Phew! We wondered if maybe another style was going to show itself here and make for a really confusing property, but no, modern rustic is the theme and we love it! Chintzy furniture and leather items come together in a beautifully feminine meets masculine way, a large area rug adds in plenty of warmth underfoot and can we all appreciate those beams for a minute?
You can't deny that this collection of homes has a certain style and charm about them. There's almost a little Stepford Wives vibe going on, but the perfect symmetry and bold use of color really does appeal to our more ordered selves!
Hmmm, get a little closer to one home and you start to see all those subtle design nuances that make this more than just a starter home. Little landscaped areas, wooden accents and a very traditional front door try to confuse us about the theme, but we think that awesome is enough of a buzzword to use!
Honestly, we expected to find a really modern, funky and probably unusual interior design scheme here, but what we see is a pared back, traditional and easy home. Tiled floors, plastered walls and just one pop of vibrant color, in the form of the front door, make this a property that will always keep you on your toes!
This gargantuan installation of luxury, we think, is the ultimate incarnation of a dream family home, as it looks to have been geared towards comfort and socializing at every turn! Terraces, balconies, and look at that chimney! There is clearly something impressive inside, keeping everybody warm and cozy!
Don;t you feel as though this house is trying to lure you in, to relax and enjoy some downtime? The plain render is given life with extra detailing, such as the stone terrace support plinths here and the gray frameworks really soften the overall look of the facade too.
Wow! The family feel inside this home is amazing! Exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors and generous open proportions speak of closeness and togetherness. We love the inclusion of some traditional elements, such as a large wood burner too.
What an incredible array of houses, from just one design team!
