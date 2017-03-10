Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

1 architect, 3 very different houses!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

We might have thought, once upon a time, that you could pick out an architect from the work they do, as it would make sense that there is a recurring style, motif or theme, right? Well, today's architectural firm totally blew that theory out of the water, by showing that whatever the style of house, they can design it and not just to a satisfactory level, to an insanely high standard. From modern modular homes through to modern farmhouses and contemporary havens, we've found a team that can do it all, so whatever style of home you are after, you might just want to give these houses a look!

1. Farmhouse fabulousness.

Street Elevation homify Modern Houses
homify

Street Elevation

homify
homify
homify

Well this certainly isn't a small or basic home and by following a rustic farmhouse style mandate, this facade looks as welcoming, homely and sweet as you'd expect any rural home to.The finish is lovely, with brick meeting render, then natural wood and finally, a properly tiled roof. Traditional and heavenly!

Erm… WHAT?

Patio Area homify Modern Terrace
homify

Patio Area

homify
homify
homify

Where did the rustic home go? We were expecting to see a wood-filled kitchen, some wood burners and maybe, just maybe, some plaid furniture, but this home is a property of two halves! Offering contemporary chic out in the garden, this party terrace is such a juxtaposition next to the main house. What on earth can the home look like inside?

Perfect harmony.

Main Living Area homify Modern Living Room
homify

Main Living Area

homify
homify
homify

Phew! We wondered if maybe another style was going to show itself here and make for a really confusing property, but no, modern rustic is the theme and we love it! Chintzy furniture and leather items come together in a beautifully feminine meets masculine way, a large area rug adds in plenty of warmth underfoot and can we all appreciate those beams for a minute?

2. Bizarre but beautiful.

Street Elevation homify Modern Houses
homify

Street Elevation

homify
homify
homify

You can't deny that this collection of homes has a certain style and charm about them. There's almost a little Stepford Wives vibe going on, but the perfect symmetry and bold use of color really does appeal to our more ordered selves!

Blended styling.

Entrance homify Modern Houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

Hmmm, get a little closer to one home and you start to see all those subtle design nuances that make this more than just a starter home. Little landscaped areas, wooden accents and a very traditional front door try to confuse us about the theme, but we think that awesome is enough of a buzzword to use!

Now that's a surprise!

Living Space homify Modern Living Room
homify

Living Space

homify
homify
homify

Honestly, we expected to find a really modern, funky and probably unusual interior design scheme here, but what we see is a pared back, traditional and easy home. Tiled floors, plastered walls and just one pop of vibrant color, in the form of the front door, make this a property that will always keep you on your toes!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Family fun time.

Elevation homify Country style house
homify

Elevation

homify
homify
homify

This gargantuan installation of luxury, we think, is the ultimate incarnation of a dream family home, as it looks to have been geared towards comfort and socializing at every turn! Terraces, balconies, and look at that chimney! There is clearly something impressive inside, keeping everybody warm and cozy!

Welcoming at every turn.

Patio homify Country style house
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

Don;t you feel as though this house is trying to lure you in, to relax and enjoy some downtime? The plain render is given life with extra detailing, such as the stone terrace support plinths here and the gray frameworks really soften the overall look of the facade too.

Cuddle up in comfort.

Living Room homify Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Wow! The family feel inside this home is amazing! Exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors and generous open proportions speak of closeness and togetherness. We love the inclusion of some traditional elements, such as a large wood burner too.

What an incredible array of houses, from just one design team! 

For more architectural inspiration, take a look at this article: Making American architecture great again!

A beautiful wooden house filled with simplicity and warmth
Which of these homes did you love the most and why?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks