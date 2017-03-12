Top 5: from bathrooms that will wow you to patio decor ideas!

Hello there again, we are here today to present to you our top 5 articles of the week. We start off with 24 bathrooms that will make you go WOW! And then move on to a do it yourself project: How to build a pool in 9 easy steps (on a budget!). What is not to love? But wait, there is more! My all time favorite: 13 design mistakes you need to stop making. Because who doesn't love a decor mistakes guide? And we finish off with two articles: 5 small apartments full of character. And 20 awnings and pergolas that will inspire you to put one in your patio. You can't miss! Read them, share them, re-read them, but let us know if your favorite article made it to the top 5. Shall we?
The bathroom is the only interior space where we are truly alone & can wash away our worries in peace. It, therefore, becomes very essential for the bathroom to be as visually appealing as any other living space, armed with a tranquil and pleasing ambiance. Be it a small home or a large one, the bathroom remains the true measure of the luxurious stance that you come to enjoy. All the elements such as shower cabin, washbasin, cabinets, towel rack, bathtub, mirror, etc. convey the general vibe of the entire abode and hence need due thought & consideration in the design stage.
Irrespective of its dimensions, a bathroom can definitely be the most alluring & chic space of the home in terms of design and use. In keeping with this, a separate group of professionals, the bathroom designers, dedicate themselves to the sole purpose of ensuring that the format and decor of the bathroom reflects the personality of the owner & bears an engaging character in the selected style- be it rustic, modern, Scandinavian or country. In this article, homify offers you a sneak peek into 24 wonderful bathrooms that speak volumes about impressive style & functional elegance. Take a look at these fabulous bathrooms by interior architects PERFECT SPACE, that have been crafted as spaces which you will not want to leave in a hurry!
Having a pool in your backyard is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and relax during the warmer months. Many people dream of owning a pool but get turned away by the higher costs and constant maintenance in order to keep the pool working and looking as good as new.
But having a pool doesn't need to be overly complicated if you have the right help and proper maintenance to keep this luxurious item in top working order. From start to finish, we will show you how to build a beautiful pool in just nine simple steps.
If you love to decorate and want to avoid making some mistakes, then this is definitely the article for you. Decorating your house or apartment can be a daunting job and whilst some people prefer to employ interior designers and decorators, others give it a try themselves. But how do you know which design traps to avoid?
We have often said that sometimes small houses are actually more intelligently designed and smartly decorated than their sprawling counterparts, and today's feature further proves that. We are presenting five different studio apartments, all not much bigger than 600 ft², with only 2 or 3 rooms, and each is a stand out apartment worthy of the spotlight.
The terrace and patio are some of the best environments of the home because they are multi-functional and provide us with plenty of space to relax, have fun and enjoy contact with nature.
To be able to enjoy these spaces to the maximum, we must equip them with protection from the sun, rain and other weather conditions. Awnings and pergolas can be perfect for this! Remember, however, that these protections should not only be functional but they should also bring beauty to the decor of the environment. This is why today on homify, we have put together 20 inspiring ideas that are perfect for these spaces.
