Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 country homes with floor plans!

Justwords Justwords
VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Loading admin actions …

There are many kinds of homes that we see when we visit different places. While the typical urban quarters like apartments and row houses are meant for everyday living, there are many others that line the countryside with varied styles ranging from the cottage type to the linear modern bungalows. Come and have a look at these five countryside homes with their floor plans to get some inspiration for your own abode!

​House one: linear facade.

Haus Köpenick, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This countryside home is one that brings in an urban quality, thanks to the straight lines. Yet the look has been softened with wood and sleek textures.

​Warehouse style.

Haus Köpenick, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The industrial chic look has been incorporated into the rear view of the home with a well-boxed look.

​Floor plan.

Haus Köpenick, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The various areas have been clearly demarcated as per this floor plan with the living room in the center.

​Top floor.

Haus Köpenick, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

On the top floor, each of the bedrooms have been arranged in a U shape around the mezzanine.

​House two: genteel facade.

Villa Maurive, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This classic facade is like a breath of fresh air that assails the senses with its aesthetic and old world leanings. The symmetry is apparent in the middle wing flanked by the lower two wings. Credit for the structure goes to the architects at Mullers Buro.

​Rear view.

Villa Maurive, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The rear view of the home has a rather stately feel with a symmetrical look, which is there on the front facade as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Entry level floor.

Villa Maurive, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The floor plan of the entry level is one that clearly demarcates functionality for all areas.

​Top floor.

Villa Maurive, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The winding staircase comes to a halt with a bedroom on one side of the top level.

​House three: simple Chalet.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Single family home
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The chalet meets the cottage in this stone-textured home with shingles on the slanting rooftop.

​Charming deck.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Single family home
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The beautiful deck is done up in stone with wooden and glass doors on this side of the home.

​Entry level floor.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The main entrance of the home takes you to the dining room in the center and an open kitchen with the living room on a side and a bedroom in a corner.

​Top floor.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The top floor has a wing-like mezzanine that flares out towards the bedrooms on the sides.

​House four: Sothern-style home.

VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The planks of wood for the exterior and the white frames for the windows usher in the southern style for this home.

​Sumptuous rear view.

VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The home has been built on a large platform for the deck and sun room.

​Entry level floor.

VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The entry level floor has a double height living room surrounded by various other areas.

​Top floor.

VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The top floor holds the bedrooms in the flanks.

​House five: Stately good looks!

Haus Falkensee 2, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This home has a stately look and an impressive facade on green grounds.

​Ground floor.

Haus Falkensee 2, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The ground floor is divided into four sections with room dividers rather than walls.

​Top floor.

Haus Falkensee 2, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The top floor holds the bedrooms and mezzanine.

​Terraces.

Haus Falkensee 2, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The home also has plenty of terraces on the sides.

For more design ideas, take a look at -6 gorgeous houses with inspiring interiors

A 3 story home with plans!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks