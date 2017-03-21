5 country homes with floor plans!

There are many kinds of homes that we see when we visit different places. While the typical urban quarters like apartments and row houses are meant for everyday living, there are many others that line the countryside with varied styles ranging from the cottage type to the linear modern bungalows. Come and have a look at these five countryside homes with their floor plans to get some inspiration for your own abode!
This countryside home is one that brings in an urban quality, thanks to the straight lines. Yet the look has been softened with wood and sleek textures.
The industrial chic look has been incorporated into the rear view of the home with a well-boxed look.
The various areas have been clearly demarcated as per this floor plan with the living room in the center.
On the top floor, each of the bedrooms have been arranged in a U shape around the mezzanine.
This classic facade is like a breath of fresh air that assails the senses with its aesthetic and old world leanings. The symmetry is apparent in the middle wing flanked by the lower two wings. Credit for the structure goes to the architects at Mullers Buro.
The rear view of the home has a rather stately feel with a symmetrical look, which is there on the front facade as well.
The floor plan of the entry level is one that clearly demarcates functionality for all areas.
The winding staircase comes to a halt with a bedroom on one side of the top level.
The chalet meets the cottage in this stone-textured home with shingles on the slanting rooftop.
The beautiful deck is done up in stone with wooden and glass doors on this side of the home.
The main entrance of the home takes you to the dining room in the center and an open kitchen with the living room on a side and a bedroom in a corner.
The top floor has a wing-like mezzanine that flares out towards the bedrooms on the sides.
The planks of wood for the exterior and the white frames for the windows usher in the southern style for this home.
The home has been built on a large platform for the deck and sun room.
The entry level floor has a double height living room surrounded by various other areas.
The top floor holds the bedrooms in the flanks.
This home has a stately look and an impressive facade on green grounds.
The ground floor is divided into four sections with room dividers rather than walls.
The top floor holds the bedrooms and mezzanine.
The home also has plenty of terraces on the sides.
For more design ideas, take a look at -6 gorgeous houses with inspiring interiors