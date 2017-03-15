Your browser is out-of-date.

28 stunning terraces that bring the outside in

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Terrace
In our modern, metropolitan lifestyles, we can easily find ourselves disconnected from nature and all its bounty. Whether it be due to climate or to the nature of our rushed lives, we often have little time to spend outdoors and among the charms of our gardens. 

Fortunately, there is a common architectural feature that can solve this problem for us quite swiftly. A terrace is an excellent addition to any home, urban or pastoral. It gives us the opportunity to enjoy our outdoor surroundings whilst still retaining a piece of comfort of our interior lives. 

Being the perfect instrument to enjoy the best of both worlds, we have put together a little list of 30 amazing terraces that your architect can consider to help you incorporate your interior life with the outdoors. Come take a look…

1. Sheltered comfort.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Terrace
SPG Architects

Leicester House

SPG Architects
SPG Architects
SPG Architects

2. Removable walls.

Rustic Herring bone Parquet Artistico UK Ltd Patios & Decks
Artistico UK Ltd

Rustic Herring bone Parquet

Artistico UK Ltd
Artistico UK Ltd
Artistico UK Ltd

3. Open interior.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture
Soho Penthouse
SA-DA Architecture

Soho Penthouse

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

4. Fireplace balcony.

Ranch O|H, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Terrace
Feldman Architecture
Ranch O|H
Feldman Architecture

Ranch O|H

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

5. Rooftop.

Telegraph Hill, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Terrace
Feldman Architecture
Telegraph Hill
Feldman Architecture

Telegraph Hill

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

6. Swinging sun spot.

Be East, Pfeffer Torode Architecture Pfeffer Torode Architecture Patios & Decks
Pfeffer Torode Architecture
Be East
Pfeffer Torode Architecture

Be East

Pfeffer Torode Architecture
Pfeffer Torode Architecture
Pfeffer Torode Architecture

7. Layered luxury.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture

Old Montauk Highway House

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

8. Charming courtyard.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture
Soho Penthouse
SA-DA Architecture

Soho Penthouse

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

9. Block furniture.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture
Soho Penthouse
SA-DA Architecture

Soho Penthouse

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

10. Perfect pergola.

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Terrace
Koko Architecture + Design

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design

Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design

11. Windows and appropriate treatments.

Enclosed Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks interior,addition,renovation,classic,traditional,porch,doors,windows
John Toates Architecture and Design
Enclosed Porch
John Toates Architecture and Design

Enclosed Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

12. Wide open.

Déco per la residenza LAGRANGE12 a Torino, Déco Déco Modern Terrace Wood
Déco
Déco

Déco
Déco
Déco

13. Glass all round.

SF25 Schiebe-Dreh-System, SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH Modern Terrace
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH

SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH

14. Wooden dream.

Remodelación y Ampliación de Casa MR2 en Valdivia por NidoSur Arquitectos, NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia Modern Terrace Wood Wood effect
NidoSur Arquitectos—Valdivia
NidoSur Arquitectos—Valdivia

NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia
NidoSur Arquitectos—Valdivia
NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia

15. Privacy and rhythm.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern Terrace
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

16. Intimate garden.

Wood and Green, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Patios & Decks
Paola Thiella
Paola Thiella

Paola Thiella
Paola Thiella
Paola Thiella

17. Bright and compact space.

Casa CSP 2, PJV Arquitetura PJV Arquitetura Modern Terrace White
PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

18. Intense colors.

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern Terrace Wood Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

19. Water views.

Enclosed Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks interior,porch,waterfront,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design
Enclosed Porch
John Toates Architecture and Design

Enclosed Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

20. Classical style.

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,terrace,addition,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design
Porch
John Toates Architecture and Design

Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

21. Stone and scenery.

Reforma Integral en la urbanización de la Moraleja, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Modern Terrace
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

22. Cabin style.

house-05, dwarf dwarf Patios & Decks
dwarf
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

23. Garden corner.

Rear extension after Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Rear extension after

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

24. Breakfast nook.

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style dining room
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

25. Just beachy.

Solero Vaticano koepelparasol 250cm, Solero Parasols Solero Parasols Garden Furniture Aluminium/Zinc White
Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols

Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols

26. Poolside.

Solero Palestro zweefparasol 4x4 meter, Solero Parasols Solero Parasols Modern Garden Aluminium/Zinc White
Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols

Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols
Solero Parasols

27. Country charm.

Alpine Interiors 2, FVDB Photography FVDB Photography Rustic style dining room
FVDB Photography
Alpine Interiors 2
FVDB Photography

Alpine Interiors 2

FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography

28. Clean opening.

Casa Abierta, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Living Room
KUBE architecture
Casa Abierta
KUBE architecture

Casa Abierta

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Casa Abierta, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
KUBE architecture
Casa Abierta
KUBE architecture

Casa Abierta

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Casa Abierta, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bedroom
KUBE architecture
Casa Abierta
KUBE architecture

Casa Abierta

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Now that you've seen plenty of options for terraces to enjoy the best of indoors and outdoors, maybe you should take a look how to build your very own and unique summerhouse. 

A brilliant minimalist home in white
Which of these 28 terraces did you like the most?

