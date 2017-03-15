28 stunning terraces that bring the outside in

In our modern, metropolitan lifestyles, we can easily find ourselves disconnected from nature and all its bounty. Whether it be due to climate or to the nature of our rushed lives, we often have little time to spend outdoors and among the charms of our gardens.

Fortunately, there is a common architectural feature that can solve this problem for us quite swiftly. A terrace is an excellent addition to any home, urban or pastoral. It gives us the opportunity to enjoy our outdoor surroundings whilst still retaining a piece of comfort of our interior lives.

Being the perfect instrument to enjoy the best of both worlds, we have put together a little list of 30 amazing terraces that your architect can consider to help you incorporate your interior life with the outdoors. Come take a look…