An amazing 3 story home with floor plans!

With a total area of 762 ft², two 3-story buildings on Natchez Street in New Orleans had become dilapidated and uninhabitable over time. One of these had deteriorated so much that a missing roof was leading to the destruction of the interiors. The bricks walls were in a sorry state as well, and needed some tender love and care. The buildings were rehabilitated with great care though, by the architects at studioWTA, and their historical charm was preserved as much as possible.

Split-level concept was introduced to enhance space utilization and structural frames were replaced. In one of the buildings, the vaulted brick structure on the ground floor was retained for a very vintage look. The large historic windows were refurbished to ensure the ample influx of sunlight. At present, the buildings are more sustainable, modern at heart, yet replete with the charm of bygone days. It took $1,700,000 to revamp these once-derelict structures in order to accommodate five residential units and an office space. The architects also received awards like the 2015 AIA New Orleans Honorable Mention and 2015 Louisiana Landmarks Society Excellence in Historic Preservation Award.