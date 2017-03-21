Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An eco-friendly country home that is beautiful!

Justwords Justwords
Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Aptly named “Meadowview”, this trendy and creatively built house in rural Bedfordshire overlooks hedges, lush fields and tall, mature trees. From a distance, the house appears to float above the hedges, thanks to the unique construction using wood, concrete and glass. Sustainable and eco-friendly techniques like photovoltaic system, ventilation system and rainwater recycling have been incorporated into the structure as well, so that it leaves behind the least carbon footprint possible. The talented architects at Platform 5 Architects LLP are responsible for this lovely creation and for ensuring bright, spacious and cozily furnished interiors. Sleek designs and stylish lighting are the other attractions of this property.

Rustic yet modern entrance.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Houses
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Walls made of natural stones and beige pavers lend lots of rusticity to the approach of this house, while green patches add liveliness. The entrance door itself is very modern though, combining gray with transparent glass to let the sun in and yet ensures security.

Impressive exterior.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Houses
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

A sizable volume clad in chestnut wood has been cantilevered above the white masonry and glazing of the ground story. This, paired with stylish glass windows in black metal frames lends a unique look to the building. The surrounding grounds are partly paved with gray stone tiles, while neatly manicured lawns and charming bushes offer a refreshing green setting. Sunlight gets to enter the house freely, thanks to the lavish use of glass, thereby ensuring low utility bills.

Living with lovely views.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Living Room
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Glass walls not only add oodles of style to the double height living space, but also allow the family to soak in nature’s beauty without any hindrance. A trendy black chimney, unique lamps and a faux animal skin rug fill this area with tons of personality.

Gorgeous kitchen and dining.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Kitchen
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Equipped with smooth and glossy white cabinets and stylish steel appliances, the open kitchen complements the gray floor beautifully. The large island with its gleaming black countertop is perfect for chopping, washing and plating, while the chef socializes with the diners. A large oval wooden table accompanied by elegant chairs and snazzy magenta lamps promise refreshing meals, while glass doors bring in loads of sunlight. Also note how the color of the lamps has been mimicked by the wall behind the staircase with glass balustrades.

Sunny and chic staircase.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Floating wooden steps, glass balustrade, and a bold magenta wall on the right make this staircase eye-catching and very contemporary. Artworks lend aesthetic appeal near the landing, while a large window and skylight bring the sun in with style.

Brilliant idea.

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern Living Room
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

The windows in this house have been juxtaposed in such a manner, so that light gets to flow from one place to another easily. For instance, you can see here how a glass window, skylight and internal window have been positioned to enhance the influx of natural light.  

Take another tour - The ultimate rustic home

5 country homes with floor plans!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks