An eco-friendly country home that is beautiful!

Aptly named “Meadowview”, this trendy and creatively built house in rural Bedfordshire overlooks hedges, lush fields and tall, mature trees. From a distance, the house appears to float above the hedges, thanks to the unique construction using wood, concrete and glass. Sustainable and eco-friendly techniques like photovoltaic system, ventilation system and rainwater recycling have been incorporated into the structure as well, so that it leaves behind the least carbon footprint possible. The talented architects at Platform 5 Architects LLP are responsible for this lovely creation and for ensuring bright, spacious and cozily furnished interiors. Sleek designs and stylish lighting are the other attractions of this property.
Walls made of natural stones and beige pavers lend lots of rusticity to the approach of this house, while green patches add liveliness. The entrance door itself is very modern though, combining gray with transparent glass to let the sun in and yet ensures security.
A sizable volume clad in chestnut wood has been cantilevered above the white masonry and glazing of the ground story. This, paired with stylish glass windows in black metal frames lends a unique look to the building. The surrounding grounds are partly paved with gray stone tiles, while neatly manicured lawns and charming bushes offer a refreshing green setting. Sunlight gets to enter the house freely, thanks to the lavish use of glass, thereby ensuring low utility bills.
Glass walls not only add oodles of style to the double height living space, but also allow the family to soak in nature’s beauty without any hindrance. A trendy black chimney, unique lamps and a faux animal skin rug fill this area with tons of personality.
Equipped with smooth and glossy white cabinets and stylish steel appliances, the open kitchen complements the gray floor beautifully. The large island with its gleaming black countertop is perfect for chopping, washing and plating, while the chef socializes with the diners. A large oval wooden table accompanied by elegant chairs and snazzy magenta lamps promise refreshing meals, while glass doors bring in loads of sunlight. Also note how the color of the lamps has been mimicked by the wall behind the staircase with glass balustrades.
Floating wooden steps, glass balustrade, and a bold magenta wall on the right make this staircase eye-catching and very contemporary. Artworks lend aesthetic appeal near the landing, while a large window and skylight bring the sun in with style.
The windows in this house have been juxtaposed in such a manner, so that light gets to flow from one place to another easily. For instance, you can see here how a glass window, skylight and internal window have been positioned to enhance the influx of natural light.
