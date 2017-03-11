You have heard this many times: the kitchen is the heart of the home. We couldn't agree more, so today homify brings you the top 5 kitchen projects of the whole of February, picked by you! Do you want to see if your favorite kitchen made it to the top 5 kitchens of February? Shall we?
Shiny white and gray cabinetry lends a visually sound functionality in this kitchen with white, gray & black hexagonal floor tiles. This stunning floor separates the kitchen from the dining. An all wooden cozy table-chair set rings in oodles of warmth to enhance the graceful heartiness adorning this kitchen. Additionally, the gleaming backsplash & modular appliances make this Scandinavian kitchen really special.
A kitchen in a family home should always strike the right note of inclusive and functional and we think this project has perfectly balanced those elements! A breakfast bar for eating and playing on is countered by a rear wall, filled with handy appliances, meaning everyone has a vested interest in being in here!
Loaded with a hearty ambiance, this designer country style kitchen-dining room has it all. The contemporary details of this sparkling modular kitchen-dining are beautifully complemented by the rustic warmth of the woody elements. Look at the 3D wall tiles! Smart lighting fixtures highlight the modish jazz bathing this stylish space.
The trick to maximizing space in smaller homes is to keep the kitchen and dining room open plan, and flowing into one another. If there was to be a division between the living and cooking quarters, the whole house would feel cramped and claustrophobic. But this layout with the kitchen running along one wall and the dining table opposite fits perfectly with this modestly sized space.
Alternatively the owners could install a kitchen island and cooker in the middle of the room turning it into a feature of it's own.
Combining modern and rustic styles, a sparkling & beautifully illuminated kitchen has been created by the master architects. Rough textural brickwork blends with sleek white cabinets & worktops seamlessly, and the high ceilings add to the visual appeal. Look at the snug arrangement for family dining in the kitchen- an additional dining space that also demarcates the kitchen from the larger dining area.
