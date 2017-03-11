Top 5 kitchens of February!

The trick to maximizing space in smaller homes is to keep the kitchen and dining room open plan, and flowing into one another. If there was to be a division between the living and cooking quarters, the whole house would feel cramped and claustrophobic. But this layout with the kitchen running along one wall and the dining table opposite fits perfectly with this modestly sized space.

Alternatively the owners could install a kitchen island and cooker in the middle of the room turning it into a feature of it's own.

