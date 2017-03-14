5 beautifully modern houses and their plans

Even at the best of times, and despite any help you may have from expert architects, the task of building a new house is a daunting one. That's why today we are presenting five inspirational houses in their finished states, alongside their plans. Sometimes seeing the floor plan of a home, its proportions, where the structural beams sit or how the staircases work with the overall design really help understand just how a house looks good.

So if you are thinking about building your own dream house, but are a bit overwhelmed by the complexity of it all, take a look through these modern designs. We think it will make things a bit clearer to see the 'skeleton' of these homes, and take some mystery away from the process of building a new house from scratch!