The house with the best view on the block

With unbeatable views of the ever-changing ocean out the front, this house has the best spot on the block. Located right on the coast of Aberdeenshire, in north eastern Scotland, it is the perfect place to watch the many moods of the North Sea. Whether dark and stormy or still and glassy, the ocean is a thrilling source of entertainment. And that is why the architects at ROUNDHOUSE ARCHITECTURE LTD have chosen it as the focus of the entire design for 'Plot 4'.

Comprising of two levels, multiple bedrooms, an industrial sized kitchen, a fireplace and a connecting double garage, it is a huge home suited for a huge family. And because of that moody ocean and weather the country is famous, it is the ideal home to buckle down and to enjoy the wilderness outside in.