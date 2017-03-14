The house with the best view on the block

With unbeatable views of the ever-changing ocean out the front, this house has the best spot on the block. Located right on the coast of Aberdeenshire, in north eastern Scotland, it is the perfect place to watch the many moods of the North Sea. Whether dark and stormy or still and glassy, the ocean is a thrilling source of entertainment. And that is why the architects at ROUNDHOUSE ARCHITECTURE LTD have chosen it as the focus of the entire design for 'Plot 4'.
Comprising of two levels, multiple bedrooms, an industrial sized kitchen, a fireplace and a connecting double garage, it is a huge home suited for a huge family. And because of that moody ocean and weather the country is famous, it is the ideal home to buckle down and to enjoy the wilderness outside in.
The large plot of land this home is built on allowed the architects to really get ambitious and to go for it. And what an impressive structure they have built! Designed in a traditional style with contrasting white walls and an imposing charcoal gray, gabled roof, this is one magnificent seaside residence.
Seeming almost like the bow of the ship, the master bedroom sits elevated at the 'front' of the house, on the top storey, with the best views. An exterior balcony is added to the top level, and has the bonus of providing shelter for the ground level. Now you have two viewing points!
Glass windows and doors are fitted to fill the entire front wall, and the balcony is intelligently built with glass barriers, ensuring residents have continuous and undisturbed views out onto the ocean.
But with the incredible views comes strong, sometime gale force winds and hard rain. Which is why the designers have built using only the best quality materials. Double glazed windows are essential here, not only for warmth, but to block the howl of the wind out for a peaceful sleep.
Along with the skylights installed in the ceiling, another beautiful feature of this master bedroom is this hanging lampshade. Made from hundreds of glass leaves, all in autumnal colors, and twisted around each other, it adds to the drama and moodiness of the nature outside.
Another example of the architects' attention to detail is the custom built cupboards, drawers, shelves and wardrobes throughout the house. Fitting perfectly along the wall, this unit features a row of coat hooks waiting to hang all of those dripping wet raincoats!
Keeping to the clean, crisp and contemporary style of the interior, the kitchen cabinets are exquisitely finished, with tons of room to keep cutlery, utensils and accessories. The symmetrical plate racks built on either side are a fantastic way to keep a kitchen tidy and organised.
Another stand out feature of this seaside home is the dark and dramatic ocean mural painted behind the cooker. So now, even when the cook's back is turned on the waves outside, they are still reminded of it's beauty.
And lest we forget to mention that incredible oven! It's not only huge, but also heavy duty—meaning it can keep up with the demands of a large and hungry family. We think we'll invite ourselves over for dinner!
