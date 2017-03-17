Cute and compact: 12 of the best small houses

Reducing the amount of objects you have in your home and rethinking the amount of space you actually need to live comfortably is not as daunting as it may seem. The process can be as easy as clearing out your cupboards and throwing away things you haven't used within the last 3 months (you really don't need those stacks of plastic kitchen containers with ill-fitting lids, or empty glass jars!) If you stick to this strict guideline, you will fast realize you can live in a space at least half the size of what you are used to.

And it's this realization that hundreds of other people are also making, all around the world. Hence the rise in popularity of prefabricated buildings, refurbished container homes, compact city apartments, portable cabins, and innovative, transformative houses. Forgoing a huge floor plan, today's architects are designing smarter and smaller. By thinking outside the box, they save you not having to spend your life living cramped inside of one.

Sliding glass doors, expandable rooms, collapsible walls, folding tables, multi-use areas—they are just a few of the techniques designers use to make the most out of small spaces. And in the end, you don't just have a small house, you have one that is more intelligent, attractive and easy to use (not to mention much cheaper to run). Here are twelve of the best.