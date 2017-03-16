Your browser is out-of-date.

11 amazing ways to decorate your home with blue & white

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Kitchen
The refreshing combination of blue & white offers soothing visuals and decks up the home with a winsome appeal.  Quite popular with interior designers & room decorators lately, this combo can be conveniently used to do up interior as well as exterior home spaces. Be it any style—rustic, classic, minimalist or modern, this combo of colors has something great to offer.

All the interior spaces- living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and the outdoor spaces like the garden, porch, backyard, etc. can be given a fresh pop with the zing of blue & elegance of white. Even within the room, all the elements comprising the furniture, furnishings, decor and upholstery can be imparted a chic novelty by employing the magical duo of blue & white.

Today at homify, let us look at 11 inspiring ways in which these two hues can doll up your spaces and give them that timeless allure.

1. Magnificent marble effect for wall mural.

White and Blue Marble Effect Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com

White and Blue Marble Effect

Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com

2. Striking details of bedroom upholstery & peppy wall decor.

blue and white room Aredeko Art & Design
Aredeko Art &amp; Design

blue and white room

Aredeko Art & Design
Aredeko Art &amp; Design
Aredeko Art & Design

3. Generously glossy tiled touch.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Sea of blue with pops of white.

CERULEAN BLUE BEDROOM Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC

CERULEAN BLUE BEDROOM

Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC

5. Mandala magic.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Outdoor dining with a splash of style.

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

7. Game for ceramic chic?

Vase en céramique d'Iznik, KaravaneSerail KaravaneSerail
KaravaneSerail

KaravaneSerail
KaravaneSerail
KaravaneSerail

8. It is simply about texture & tonality!

Nomades, Élitis Élitis
Élitis

Élitis
Élitis
Élitis

9. Simplistic elegance for washbasin area.

Fliesensticker, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

10. Country essence of pastel hues.

Гостевой дом-баня, Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt) Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt)
Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt)

Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt)
Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt)
Эдуард Григорьев (daproekt)

11. Dazzle of swanky details.

Aqua Bedroom 3D Design 2 Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com

Aqua Bedroom 3D Design 2

Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com
A stunning Italian vacation home
Which of these are going to adorn your cozy dwelling?

