11 amazing ways to decorate your home with blue & white

The refreshing combination of blue & white offers soothing visuals and decks up the home with a winsome appeal. Quite popular with interior designers & room decorators lately, this combo can be conveniently used to do up interior as well as exterior home spaces. Be it any style—rustic, classic, minimalist or modern, this combo of colors has something great to offer.

All the interior spaces- living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and the outdoor spaces like the garden, porch, backyard, etc. can be given a fresh pop with the zing of blue & elegance of white. Even within the room, all the elements comprising the furniture, furnishings, decor and upholstery can be imparted a chic novelty by employing the magical duo of blue & white.

Today at homify, let us look at 11 inspiring ways in which these two hues can doll up your spaces and give them that timeless allure.