A beautifully renovated housing project in New Orleans, Louisiana

With a total area of 13090 ft², The Saint Anna was originally built in 1853 to serve as housing for widows and helpless or orphan children after a yellow fever epidemic. Many additions have been made to it over time, and the sanctuary is run by women. Currently, this project includes an infirmary too, and the interiors have been tastefully renovated to complement the historical significance of the main building. It took a budget of $6,200,000 to revamp and modernize the interiors, and the three-story building now comprises of 23 contemporary multi-family residential units. The Saint Anna has received many accolades including 2016 Louisiana Landmarks Society Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation Award and 2015 Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Excellence in Construction Award for Historical Restoration/Renovation Less than $25 Million. Credit for the recent renovations goes to the architects at studioWTA.