Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautifully renovated housing project in New Orleans, Louisiana

Justwords Justwords
The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA, studioWTA studioWTA Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

With a total area of 13090 ft², The Saint Anna was originally built in 1853 to serve as housing for widows and helpless or orphan children after a yellow fever epidemic. Many additions have been made to it over time, and the sanctuary is run by women. Currently, this project includes an infirmary too, and the interiors have been tastefully renovated to complement the historical significance of the main building. It took a budget of $6,200,000 to revamp and modernize the interiors, and the three-story building now comprises of 23 contemporary multi-family residential units. The Saint Anna has received many accolades including 2016 Louisiana Landmarks Society Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation Award and 2015 Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Excellence in Construction Award for Historical Restoration/Renovation Less than $25 Million. Credit for the recent renovations goes to the architects at studioWTA.

Stately entrance.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces adaptive reuse,housing,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Cook,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Building techniques such as dentils, gutta, triglyphs, frieze, columns, exterior plaster scoring and penciling were extensively used for this elegant housing project and restored later. Parts of the front facade were rebuilt with brick and mortar, besides ensuring that original touches are preserved as much as possible. Brilliant craftsmanship in wrought iron makes the entrance stately particularly.

The graceful building.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces masonry,Greek Revival,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Cook,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

The builders at Robert Little and Peter Middlemiss first put together the original masonry and plaster building in 1853 and included significant architectural elements. Initially known as St. Anna’s Asylum for the Relief of Destitute Females and Their Helpless Children of All Religious Denominations, this building embraced an infirmary in 1960. In 2007, it was converted into an assisted living facility for senior citizens. The name “Anna” was used for the building to commemorate the late daughter of Dr. Mercer, one of the benefactors.

Piece of history.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces historical,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Mounted on the iron fence surrounding the building, this historical plaque proclaims the special worth of this asylum and women’s rights.

Elegant entryway.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces ADA,ramps,rain shielding,minimalist,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,adaptive reuse,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Newly built, this entryway connects the parking lot with the rear side of the building. It is ADA-compliant and looks elegant with its grey sloping roof.

Bright and refreshing interiors.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces rehabilitation,adaptive reuse,multi-family,units,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Lavish application of white hues and preservation of historical lattice windows make the interiors look bright, spacious and charming. The modern furniture keeps pace with changing times here and promises comfort.

Revamped main staircase.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces staircase,rehabilitation,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Fresh white paint and neat wooden railings pair with elegant grey carpeting to make this staircase look elegant and welcoming. The structure complements the historical charm of the building as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Lovely foyer.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces multi-family units,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Here’s one of the multi-family units in this building. The elegant foyer features an original masonry wall on the right and a long array of latticed windows on the left. Stylish and modern furniture adds to the appeal here.

View from the dining.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces multi-family units,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

The dining and foyer is basically a repurposed passage in this family unit, and opens up to the living area and kitchen. Decorative screens conceal the study nook from open view here.

Modern living and kitchen.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces quartz countertop,appliances,cabinetry,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Trendy and cozy grey seating and minimalist coffee tables pepper the living area, while the white rug contrasts the warm wooden flooring. The open kitchen is minimalist with sleek designs, smooth white cabinets, modern appliances and quartz countertops. White curtains drape the historic windows for a charming feel.

Refreshing perspective.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces gallery,repurposed,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

We love how the dining area overlooks the spacious and open courtyard, which keeps the residential units sunny and well-ventilated.

Minimalist bathroom.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces shower,tub,bathroom,glass panel,Schluter Systems,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Clean white tones, sleek sanitary fixtures, and practical inbuilt shelves make this bathroom comfy yet minimal. The simplicity here complements the rich heritage of this building.

Attention to details.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces colonnade,millwork,cupola,courtyard,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

The original design details of this building were preserved as much as possible during the renovation. Even the galleries around the courtyard were beautifully rehabilitated and new mill work was carried out to go well with the initial woodwork.

Gorgeous courtyard.

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA studioWTA Commercial spaces courtyard,gallery,artwork,repurposing,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Toni DiMaggio,Hotels
studioWTA

The Saint Anna, New Orleans, LA

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

An original sculpture dominates the centre of the courtyard, while neat patches of greenery ensure a refreshing appearance. Modern recliners allow the inhabitants to relax, sunbathe and socialize comfortably.

Here’s another tour - A modern home full of Southern charm

4 fantastic homes with plans
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks