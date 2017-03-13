4 fantastic homes with plans

What do you think makes a home trendy, beautiful and functional? We think it’s a mix of the right designs, elegant colors, fashionable materials, comfy furniture and tasteful decor accents. So today, we will take you through four stunning houses which are bright, spacious and very stylish places to live in. Credit for these creations goes to the architects at Imativa Arquitectos. They come with floor and sectional plans as well, so that you get the right inspiration to design your own project.