4 fantastic homes with plans

What do you think makes a home trendy, beautiful and functional? We think it’s a mix of the right designs, elegant colors, fashionable materials, comfy furniture and tasteful decor accents. So today, we will take you through four stunning houses which are bright, spacious and very stylish places to live in. Credit for these creations goes to the architects at Imativa Arquitectos. They come with floor and sectional plans as well, so that you get the right inspiration to design your own project.
Casa MRE with its wood, glass and slate facade and trendy sloping roofs makes a very modern impression.
Creatively decorated and trendily furnished, this neutral-hued living room opens up to the backyard and sea through wall-to-wall glazing.
Done up in white, gray and chrome, the fashionable kitchen is illuminated by unique lamps.
White, grey and mirrored surfaces dominate this soothing bedroom, which connects stylishly with the sea and intrigues with a teal rug.
Elegant white marble, smooth white walls, a large mirror and glossy materials are the attractions of this bright bathroom.
Luxurious glazing connects the backside of the house with a beautiful pool, a wooden corner with fireplace for winter months, and trendy seating arrangements.
Rendered in wood, white concrete and glass, the lofty facade of Residencia R53 hints at the many luxuries inside.
The gorgeous blue backyard pool is surrounded by rugged stone walls and sleek wooden decking for a rustic yet ultramodern look.
Wooden wall cladding, colorful cushions and abstract wall arts jazz up this modern living room.
White, black and wood constitutes the classy color scheme of this trendy kitchen equipped with shiny chrome appliances.
Rich wooden elements, the pretty wallpaper and plush textiles are the highlights of this big bedroom.
Creative lighting livens up this beige and wooden bathroom, while stylish fixtures and a storage-friendly sink cabinet promise convenience.
Sleek and simple lines, cream white hues, an elegant wooden door and a small garden are the things which accentuate the appeal of Casa Mar’s facade, despite the slope of the plot.
Lavish amounts of glazing open up almost the entire backside to nature and pretty views of the city.
Glass walls, sophisticated furnishing and soft lights make this living room perfect for relaxing, connecting with the outdoors and sunbathing!
The timeless combination of white and wood is the secret of this spacious kitchen’s beauty and warmth.
Generous doses of glass and mirror make this cream-hued bathroom seem spacious, airy and bright.
This magical infinity pool with turquoise waters promises refreshing dips as you soak in the city views.
Elegant wooden touches, sandy-hued stone tiles, neat glass windows and a pretty green patch are the attractive aspects of Casa Car’s façade.
The backside connects with verdant nature through massive glass windows, balconies and terraces, while trendy lighting makes the house shine like a jewel.
Soothing shades of gray, white and wood make this open plan living space comfortable and inviting.
The very functional and spacious kitchen is dominated by a white, grey, wood and chrome color scheme, while stylish pendant lights lend visual interest.
Equipped with elegant furniture and a stunning chandelier, the dining area enjoys double-height advantage and merges with the living space nicely.
The staircase leading upstairs is right next to the massive wooden entrance door, and wows with sleek glass balustrades and a tall window.
Adequately filled with natural light, this cozy bedroom is a mix of warm wood, serene white and soft textiles.
Bright blue cushions and checkered bedspreads add color to this white and wooden kids’ bedroom, while playful decor and stunning outdoor views ensure entertainment.
Gorgeously veined marble, warmth of wood and a uniquely-shaped sink make this bathroom refreshing and glamorous.