Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 fantastic homes with plans

Justwords Justwords
CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses Stone White
Loading admin actions …

What do you think makes a home trendy, beautiful and functional? We think it’s a mix of the right designs, elegant colors, fashionable materials, comfy furniture and tasteful decor accents. So today, we will take you through four stunning houses which are bright, spacious and very stylish places to live in. Credit for these creations goes to the architects at Imativa Arquitectos. They come with floor and sectional plans as well, so that you get the right inspiration to design your own project.

1. Ultramodern yet nature-loving.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses Stone White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Casa MRE with its wood, glass and slate facade and trendy sloping roofs makes a very modern impression.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Living Room Glass White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Creatively decorated and trendily furnished, this neutral-hued living room opens up to the backyard and sea through wall-to-wall glazing.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Kitchen Stone White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Done up in white, gray and chrome, the fashionable kitchen is illuminated by unique lamps.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bedroom Glass White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

White, grey and mirrored surfaces dominate this soothing bedroom, which connects stylishly with the sea and intrigues with a teal rug.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Marble White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Elegant white marble, smooth white walls, a large mirror and glossy materials are the attractions of this bright bathroom.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Terrace Wood Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Luxurious glazing connects the backside of the house with a beautiful pool, a wooden corner with fireplace for winter months, and trendy seating arrangements.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

1. Plans.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

2. Luxurious and subtly rustic.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Minimalist house
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Rendered in wood, white concrete and glass, the lofty facade of Residencia R53 hints at the many luxuries inside.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The gorgeous blue backyard pool is surrounded by rugged stone walls and sleek wooden decking for a rustic yet ultramodern look.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Wooden wall cladding, colorful cushions and abstract wall arts jazz up this modern living room.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

White, black and wood constitutes the classy color scheme of this trendy kitchen equipped with shiny chrome appliances.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bedroom
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Rich wooden elements, the pretty wallpaper and plush textiles are the highlights of this big bedroom.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Creative lighting livens up this beige and wooden bathroom, while stylish fixtures and a storage-friendly sink cabinet promise convenience.

2. Plans.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

3. Simple yet breathtaking.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Sleek and simple lines, cream white hues, an elegant wooden door and a small garden are the things which accentuate the appeal of Casa Mar’s facade, despite the slope of the plot.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Dining Room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Lavish amounts of glazing open up almost the entire backside to nature and pretty views of the city.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Glass walls, sophisticated furnishing and soft lights make this living room perfect for relaxing, connecting with the outdoors and sunbathing!

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The timeless combination of white and wood is the secret of this spacious kitchen’s beauty and warmth.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Generous doses of glass and mirror make this cream-hued bathroom seem spacious, airy and bright.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This magical infinity pool with turquoise waters promises refreshing dips as you soak in the city views.

3. Plans.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

4. 5984 ft² of contemporary beauty.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Elegant wooden touches, sandy-hued stone tiles, neat glass windows and a pretty green patch are the attractive aspects of Casa Car’s façade.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The backside connects with verdant nature through massive glass windows, balconies and terraces, while trendy lighting makes the house shine like a jewel.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Soothing shades of gray, white and wood make this open plan living space comfortable and inviting.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The very functional and spacious kitchen is dominated by a white, grey, wood and chrome color scheme, while stylish pendant lights lend visual interest.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Dining Room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Equipped with elegant furniture and a stunning chandelier, the dining area enjoys double-height advantage and merges with the living space nicely.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The staircase leading upstairs is right next to the massive wooden entrance door, and wows with sleek glass balustrades and a tall window.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bedroom Wood Wood effect
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Adequately filled with natural light, this cozy bedroom is a mix of warm wood, serene white and soft textiles.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Kid's Room Wood Wood effect
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Bright blue cushions and checkered bedspreads add color to this white and wooden kids’ bedroom, while playful decor and stunning outdoor views ensure entertainment.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Gorgeously veined marble, warmth of wood and a uniquely-shaped sink make this bathroom refreshing and glamorous.

4. Plans.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Here’s another story - 20 homes that will make you think you're on holiday, all year round!

​A cutting-edge home in the woods
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks