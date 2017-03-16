Country style comfort in an energy-efficient cottage

Today homify brings to you an Ontario home boasting of classic country essence. This neat home possesses a long structure & gabled roof which remind you of a converted barn. Expansive windows open up the cozy interior to the encompassing picturesque country landscape. Created by the architects from the Toronto based SOLARES, this stunning bungalow style cottage is optimally insulated to make it energy efficient; solar panels have been employed on the roof. Spanning an area of 2,000 square feet, this comfortable dwelling bears updated accents of classic country interiors. Come with us and have a closer look at this appealing cottage that will bowl you over with its indelible charm.
Sitting at the center of the home, this black wood burning fireplace with a graceful tiled wall behind it rings in a sense of modernity. It is flanked on both sides by twin bookcases, conveying a scholarly aptitude of the owners.
Just look at how the wood for the fire is aesthetically arranged around the fireplace- a smart hack to incorporate the natural wood logs into the room decor!
The subtle, discreet & muted matte chocolate brown exterior of this cottage has loads of simple country charm. The shiny silver roof bears an array of solar panels atop it. This smart installation lets you draw solar energy, even in the snowy winter. The marked cottage style windows are among the prime features that make this home so visually sound.
The front entryway is simple & demure, bearing tasteful hints of wood decor. The dark & rich tones of the front door inject dollops of rusticity to make the perfect statement to anyone coming inside. This view allows you to note & appreciate the reflective appeal of the laminate flooring which helps brighten the home and mirror the exquisite wood paneled ceiling. The recessed lighting on the white ceiling brings contemporary suggestions into play.
Moving inside, the inviting homely warmth envelops you. Radiant white walls are topped with a wood plank ceiling. The gabled roof design fills the open plan space with a roomy and cozy feel. Racks of lights on the ceiling and the singular lamp over the wooden dining table ensure that the room is always well-lit. The wooden dining set exudes a chic classic look. Check out that black piano near the wall! Even if you are only an amateur pianist, a piano like this is an absolutely elegant feature to impart your home a dynamic ambiance.
With features like the bespoke rocking chairs and unique Moroccan-style coffee table, this living area in this open layout bears a distinct charisma. The cream colored rug anchors the living area together and adds a sober finesse. Different shades of humble wood from the furniture & ceiling make you feel like being in a cozy country cottage. The mixed up style also fills up the room with a comfy & casual country flair.
Characteristic country style resonates in this hearty, roomy, well equipped & bright kitchen which is a winsome blend of luxury & elegance. White cabinetry with glass paneled cabinet doors stands out; these serve the dual purpose of storage & decor, showcasing glassware and pottery. An entire wall of cabinet storage surrounding the fridge does away with the need to have a pantry. The kitchen island in the center demarcates the kitchen from the dining area. Rich wood surface of the island kitchen conveniently adds to the counter space. The wood countertops and glistening white cabinets take the cake as the simple stainless steel details fade into the background.
This bright bedroom, looking every inch a part of a country Bed and Breakfast, is replete with snugly accents. The soothing Dutch cream walls & bedspread beautifully complement the dark wood tonality of the furniture. Delicate white curtains on the windows offer privacy while allowing natural light inside. The small high windows add to light & ventilation for the bedroom. Imagine yourself waking up in this cozy bedroom every morning and feeling snug against the white blanket of snow outside- a really inviting scenario indeed!
This small yet modern bathroom bears the same pleasing palette as the bedroom, with well outlined areas for washing, toilet and bathing. The well lit uncomplicated bathroom has plastic bath curtain, a simple bathtub, wall hooks, towel holders and a wood framed simple oval mirror.
The white brick- style tiles of the shower cubicle add a modish zing to this elegant bathroom.
Added to the rear face of the home is this solarium which creates a snug space where the outside and interior spaces unite, forming a middle ground that is airy & bright. A lovely space to simply laze in with a hot beverage while soaking in the magnificent outside views, this solarium space could be decked up with plants in the summer and used as a social hub or just to have a quiet time with yourself.
With the painted wooden furniture, this solarium extends a really cozy stance- relax with your favorite book or relish savory bites with your loved ones.