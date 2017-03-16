Your browser is out-of-date.

10 inspiring bathroom floors

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Refurbishment of existing house in Soller, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom
Bathroom is that private space which deserves special attention & consideration for tasteful design full of practicality & noteworthy visual charm. This intimate space, where you spend a big chunk of your time, requires a smart design that reflects your persona and this is what the bathroom designers have been emphasizing upon, time and again.

Every element of the bathroom conveys the underlying idea that forms the very basis of the planning & design of the entire bathroom space.  Be it en suite or adjacent to the bedroom, a bathroom essentially mirrors the vibes & ambiance of the dwelling and hence it becomes necessary that the same precision, elegance and refinement be dedicated to bathroom design.

Bathroom details like the flooring, lighting, bath fittings, sanitary ware, palette and bathroom decor are all equally important. Modern, rustic, classic, Scandinavian, country, Asian or minimalist- the style needs to resonate with you and also exude visual appeal. A vibrant & radiant bathroom space is an absolute way to revitalize yourself as you enter to freshen up. Sparkling floors, dapper hues and plush features ensure that you have a cheery & upbeat mood to start your day with a bang. Modish additions like cushy rugs, zingy pops of color & pattern, warm wooden accents and bright luminosity add dollops of desirability to your bathroom.

Today at homify, let us walk you through 10 beautiful bathroom floor ideas that are bound to make you sit up & take notice as you are spoiled for choices to copy. Get, set, go!

1. Patterned with the timelessness of black & white.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
2. Checkered, evergreen and sophisticated.

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern Bathroom
3. Magnificent in tiled mosaic.

EFH Huggenberg, Giesser Architektur + Planung Giesser Architektur + Planung Modern Bathroom
4. An exquisitely modern work of art.

Penthouse Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom White bathroom design,bathrooms,residential designer,NY designer,Penthouse Design,Luxury Design,Modern Design
Penthouse Bathroom

5. Marble magic.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
Old Montauk Highway House

6. Subtle grace of gray hints & a neutral suggestion of mosaic.

Modern Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom modern bathroom,bathroom,bathroom design,home design,design ideas,interior Designer NY,NY Design,loft design,residential design
Modern Bathroom

7. Contemporary style in noble wood & glossy granite.

Refurbishment of existing house in Soller, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom
Refurbishment of existing house in Soller

8. Trendy, tranquil & luminous.

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
Smoky Quartz

9. Classic warmth of wood with soberness of bold mosaic.

Country Estates Master Bath , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Steam Bath
Country Estates Master Bath

10. Strikingly cheery.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
Washington Avenue Brownstone

Which of these ideas floored you the most?

