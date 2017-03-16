10 inspiring bathroom floors

Bathroom is that private space which deserves special attention & consideration for tasteful design full of practicality & noteworthy visual charm. This intimate space, where you spend a big chunk of your time, requires a smart design that reflects your persona and this is what the bathroom designers have been emphasizing upon, time and again.

Every element of the bathroom conveys the underlying idea that forms the very basis of the planning & design of the entire bathroom space. Be it en suite or adjacent to the bedroom, a bathroom essentially mirrors the vibes & ambiance of the dwelling and hence it becomes necessary that the same precision, elegance and refinement be dedicated to bathroom design.

Bathroom details like the flooring, lighting, bath fittings, sanitary ware, palette and bathroom decor are all equally important. Modern, rustic, classic, Scandinavian, country, Asian or minimalist- the style needs to resonate with you and also exude visual appeal. A vibrant & radiant bathroom space is an absolute way to revitalize yourself as you enter to freshen up. Sparkling floors, dapper hues and plush features ensure that you have a cheery & upbeat mood to start your day with a bang. Modish additions like cushy rugs, zingy pops of color & pattern, warm wooden accents and bright luminosity add dollops of desirability to your bathroom.

Today at homify, let us walk you through 10 beautiful bathroom floor ideas that are bound to make you sit up & take notice as you are spoiled for choices to copy. Get, set, go!