A bright and charming country home

If you are a fan of cozy and bright homes, then this one is for you. Vivid with gentle hues of light wood and yellow, the home almost looks as if it is a playhouse for children. When you come inside however, you will notice a very chic interior with a neutral color palette and plenty of character. The home is predominantly made out of wood and the land it sits on is picture-perfect with a beautifully cropped lawn and an undercover carport.
Let's take a look at this gem!
The backyard of the home provides plenty of space for lazy summer afternoons in the sun. There is an entertainment area on the back deck with a set of chairs and a table for enjoying the outdoors.
As we can see from the facade, the home is neat and tidy, with freshly cut lawn and a long driveway which leads up and into the undercover carport. The home has a small balcony, made entirely out of wood on the first floor which gives the appearance of a country cottage.
The living room is warmly decorated with a palette of neutral and deep colors. We have rich and earthy browns, as well as creams and a splash of yellow here and there which reflects the delicate touches of the exterior.
The home is made predominantly of wood and we can see the rawness of its decor with this design in which the wooden floor boards mimic the wood used for the staircase which leads to the top level.
Splashes of color, which we mentioned earlier, are peppered throughout, and the theme here seems to be bright yellow which makes its appearance on the cushions, storage boxes under the stairs as well as walls.
The home is decorated with finer details which reflect a relaxed and welcoming ambiance which is readily felt via every detail and piece of decor. The interior decorators have made a special effort to create a home in which there is plenty of charm, grace and simplicity.
The decor works so well together that it is easy to understand its relationship to both inside and outside spaces. Everything works in union with each other and we can see that the chairs and the dining table perfectly match the rest of the home and that each room flows effortlessly into the next.