A bright and charming country home

If you are a fan of cozy and bright homes, then this one is for you. Vivid with gentle hues of light wood and yellow, the home almost looks as if it is a playhouse for children. When you come inside however, you will notice a very chic interior with a neutral color palette and plenty of character. The home is predominantly made out of wood and the land it sits on is picture-perfect with a beautifully cropped lawn and an undercover carport.

Let's take a look at this gem!