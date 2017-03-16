A stunning Italian vacation home

The owners of this luxury Mediterranean house gave the designers a few tasks.The architect Jacopo Mascheroni, despite the almost seemingly impossible contradictions in this assignment, managed to create a spacious, open atmosphere throughout the house and large garden with swimming pool. The house had to be as comprehensive as possible, but also, with three bedrooms and a large garden, fit within the relatively small 5920 ft².

