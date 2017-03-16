Your browser is out-of-date.

13 unique country homes

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Sick of the daily city hustle? If you are looking to escape the concrete jungle, and retire to the countryside for some peace and quiet and quality time with the birds, then take a look at these stunning houses and let the planning begin! 

Whether you prefer a tiny log cabin fitted with a cozy fireplace to read book after book next to, or a generously sized stone home with a kitchen big enough to handle cooking marathons and pickling sessions, this collection will have something that speaks to the country lover in you. So take a look, consult an architect and plan that idyllic rural hideaway that you have been pining over! 

1. Country living has never looked so cute as this stone home does with an adorable wooden bench sitting out front.

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

2. The perfect wooden cabin for a couple of book lovers to spend cooler months tucked away in.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

3. Country life can be as grandiose and splendid as you want it to be—just look at this magnificent mansion!

Luxury Barn, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Luxury Barn

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

4. A wooden porch is just the place to sit and watch glorious sunsets pass over the fields.

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

5. Stone garden walls and wooden shutters are the best way to finish off your new country home.

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

6. Just like the best ski chalets, the cut timbre logs of this exterior help residents cosy up during the wintery months.

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

7. For a bit of added modernity, try added colored window frames and using pale oak wood.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

8. This bright red and orange exterior brings a bit of joy and vibrancy to a wintery landscape.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

9. Constructed entirely from wood and glass, this dreamy cottage will fulfill all fairy tale fantasies.

Русское шале, Тимберлог Timberlog
Тимберлог Timberlog

Тимберлог Timberlog
Тимберлог Timberlog
Тимберлог Timberlog

Here are 10 more dreamy cottages, sure to take your breath away. 

10. Use white stone, concrete and ceramic roof tiles for a more subdued, traditional look.

Stable Barn IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Stable Barn

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

11. This sturdy brick house is a little taste of the English countryside, complete with groomed lawn and wooden fence.

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

12. What was once an old dilapidated barn, is now renovated to be a beautiful lakeside retreat with unbeatable views.

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

13. Move the whole family into this stunning stone home with gabled roof and inbuilt fireplace.

Exterior View Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Exterior View

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
What's your favorite rural retreat?

