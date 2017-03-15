12 terraces that will have you dining al fresco every night

Terrace, patio, porch, pergola, deck, portico, veranda, balcony. Call it what you will, it is a space in our homes that most of us cherish and consider a necessity. Usually an area that is reserved for romantic dinners, lazy weekends, quiet times with books or for cozy conversations with friends, the terrace is a special, almost sacred spot.

Today we have 12 different terraces that will no doubt inspire you to build a similar space in your own home, or at the very least upgrade your existing one. Ranging from concrete lined, minimally designed terraces, to charming rustic wooden porches with bamboo fences, to glass-lined urban balconies floating above the city, and to tropical porches complete with palms and tasseled hammocks, the kinds of outdoor spaces out there are endless.

So let's start by looking at just a few of them.