Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 terraces that will have you dining al fresco every night

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

Terrace, patio, porch, pergola, deck, portico, veranda, balcony. Call it what you will, it is a space in our homes that most of us cherish and consider a necessity. Usually an area that is reserved for romantic dinners, lazy weekends, quiet times with books or for cozy conversations with friends, the terrace is a special, almost sacred spot. 

Today we have 12 different terraces that will no doubt inspire you to build a similar space in your own home, or at the very least upgrade your existing one. Ranging from concrete lined, minimally designed terraces, to charming rustic wooden porches with bamboo fences, to glass-lined urban balconies floating above the city, and to tropical porches complete with palms and tasseled hammocks, the kinds of outdoor spaces out there are endless. 

So let's start by looking at just a few of them. 

1. Go for a Moroccan look with dark stained wooden floorboards, floor cushions and colorful furniture.

Interior with garden, mg2 architetture mg2 architetture Modern Garden
mg2 architetture

mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

2. Erect a marquee, string up fairy lights, add wicker furniture and cushions and the job is done.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

See here for some great wicker furniture to add to your own terrace. 

3. Or keep it minimal with modern furniture, a futuristic style fireplace and simple planter boxes.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture

Soho Penthouse

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

4. Keep your eyes on the view with glass walls, box seating and uncomplicated furniture.

Telegraph Hill, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Terrace
Feldman Architecture

Telegraph Hill

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

5. Or do away with it all and have only decorative plants and a comfortable chair to soak up the sun and the sights.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture

Soho Penthouse

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

6. Hanging ferns, tropical palms and swinging hammocks are the ultimate accessories to get that at-home holiday feel.

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Patios & Decks
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Get comfy with over sized sofas, stacks of pillows and multiple seating options.

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios & Decks
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

8. White pillars, wooden pergolas and climbing vines will create a more traditional and elegant space.

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios & Decks
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

9. To create the ultimate escape, add sliding glass doors around the edges and seal yourself off from the world.

Projeto arquitetônico de Área de Lazer - Residência Nova Higienópolis , Flávia Brandão - arquitetura, interiores e obras Flávia Brandão - arquitetura, interiores e obras Patios & Decks
Flávia Brandão—arquitetura, interiores e obras

Flávia Brandão - arquitetura, interiores e obras
Flávia Brandão—arquitetura, interiores e obras
Flávia Brandão - arquitetura, interiores e obras

10. Hanging wicker egg chairs are the perfect addition to any modern terrace and pool area.

Casa SM04, WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo Modern Terrace Granite Grey
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo

WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo

11. Sometimes all you need to create a special place is a wooden floor, simple bench seat and full plant pots.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. And for the ultimate backyard, bespoke swimming pools are always a welcome addition.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Pool
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Shopping for a swimming pool? Take a look at these seven breathtaking designs.

28 stunning terraces that bring the outside in
What's your favorite style? Rustic, Tropical, Minimal or Urban?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks