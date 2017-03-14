A new wooden home with a touch of old glamour

Known for reworking classic American architecture (Californian ranches, diners, Hawaiian bungalows, even plantation complexes), the architects from THE MAKER'S & UNITED SPACE ARCHITECT, based in Kumamoto, Japan, put their own spin on something well known.

Their home we are featuring today may be located in Japan, but it looks every inch as an American home. With it's weatherboards, gabled roof, two-storys and covered porch, all painted in white, the exterior is a convincing replica of a traditional farmhouse. Inside, exposed wooden rafters and high ceilings keep it feeling warm and homely. Exposed brickwork, a colonial style kitchen and retro accessories and delicate lighting give it that old-school touch of glamour.

But despite all of these antique details, this house feels fresh and contemporary. These architects know that you don't always need to design minimally, or to follow the newest architectural trends to build something exciting—you just need to rework a classic. Let's see their interpretation of the 'American home'.