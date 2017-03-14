A new wooden home with a touch of old glamour

Known for reworking classic American architecture (Californian ranches, diners, Hawaiian bungalows, even plantation complexes), the architects from THE MAKER'S & UNITED SPACE ARCHITECT, based in Kumamoto, Japan, put their own spin on something well known.
Their home we are featuring today may be located in Japan, but it looks every inch as an American home. With it's weatherboards, gabled roof, two-storys and covered porch, all painted in white, the exterior is a convincing replica of a traditional farmhouse. Inside, exposed wooden rafters and high ceilings keep it feeling warm and homely. Exposed brickwork, a colonial style kitchen and retro accessories and delicate lighting give it that old-school touch of glamour.
But despite all of these antique details, this house feels fresh and contemporary. These architects know that you don't always need to design minimally, or to follow the newest architectural trends to build something exciting—you just need to rework a classic. Let's see their interpretation of the 'American home'.
And by day, it still feels as private and special as it does during the night, mostly thanks to the small traditional sliding windows installed on both levels.
Sliding glass doors connect the porch with the living room, and a charming side door acts as the formal entrance to the house.
Surrounded by palm trees, the long covered porch evokes that nostalgic feeling of spending long, humid summer nights outside, especially when lit up.
And it's that warm orange glow from inside that immediately creates a calming vibe, making this home a peaceful tropical oasis right in the middle of the city.
The entrance way sees the introduction of pastels colors into the interior. An old postbox cabinet has been repainted in a refreshing mint green and is now a practical place to store shoes or jackets.
Not despite the high ceilings, but rather because of them, the living room feels cozy and warm. Wooden rafters not only give the space the structure, but also the homely atmosphere.
Built new, but made to look old, the exposed brickwork makes the interior feel pre-loved and authentic. As do the added fireplace, the hanging deer head, the steel ladder and the wooden slated furniture.
The lights may be industrial inspired, but they fit seamlessly with the colonial style kitchen and dining room. Again, pastel colors are used, keeping the interior feeling cool and calm.
It's a similar story at the rear of the kitchen. Paying tribute to colonial times, the wooden cupboards are painted a dusky blue, countertops, the refrigerator, and even the faucet are all retro inspired, but modernly made.
Gleaming white tiles cover the bathroom walls, looking captivating next to the antique style free standing bathtub with silver shower head above.
And in the most modern area in the house (the office), black, white and brown work beautifully together. A small feature wall has been roughly painted to look like distressed wooden paneling. These designers really know how to make something new look old!
In the master bedroom, plum colored carpeting is paired with an all white interior, for a plush and romantic look. The white metal bed frame carries the colonial feeling through from downstairs, and is completed with matching delicate lampshades on either side.
White cupboards with an extended countertop, a sparkling chandelier, footstool, and row of lights above a golden mirror turn this bedroom into one belonging to a fabulous and glamorous starlet.
And finally: the kid's bedroom. A customized bunk bed, built in a colonial style to match the rest of the house fits perfectly around the side window. It's complemented by a white desk, white walls and a white lamp and simple wooden floors.
Just one more room in this house that is cute and quite simply, charming.
