This single-story house is flat out fantastic

Belgian architects OPEN ARCHITECTES know you don't have to over complicate things to make an impact. They are fans of minimalism, strong shapes, bold design and few embellishments. Which is why their aesthetic is perfectly suited to single-story houses. Instead of showing off, adding on or building up, they choose to keep things streamlined, slick and simply build out, and build well.
This particular house of theirs features a wide glass wall at the front overlooking a large garden space and thick forest, wooden cladding on the exterior and floorboards inside, an extended covered terrace, warm lighting, and a gently sloping roof that ties it all together. It is an understated and the simple design makes this home feel peaceful, charming and informal.
Built from as much glass as there is wood, this home is private and secluded, yet exposed, feeling like a part of it's surroundings. The front of the home is almost entirely made from glass, with a metal skeleton, allowing full views out into the garden.
To really complement the beautiful forest that encircles this property, the terrace is constructed entirely from wood, only stained lightly for weatherproofing. Vertical metal poles act as supports, without cluttering the facade. Everything is kept as simple and elementary as possible.
With bright, orange colored lights installed all along the living room, the view from the outside looking in, is warm and inviting. That light is then reflected in the wooden ceiling of the terrace, making the house positively glow.
To help make the huge living room feel more cozy and comfortable, a large red rug takes center place, adding a bit of softness to the hard floorboards.
Just like the luxurious sofas and chairs throughout the rest of the house, this reclining chair helps define the space, breaking up the expanse of the living room. An additional interior space is also built inside this room, creating a separate office corner.
