This single-story house is flat out fantastic

Belgian architects OPEN ARCHITECTES know you don't have to over complicate things to make an impact. They are fans of minimalism, strong shapes, bold design and few embellishments. Which is why their aesthetic is perfectly suited to single-story houses. Instead of showing off, adding on or building up, they choose to keep things streamlined, slick and simply build out, and build well.

This particular house of theirs features a wide glass wall at the front overlooking a large garden space and thick forest, wooden cladding on the exterior and floorboards inside, an extended covered terrace, warm lighting, and a gently sloping roof that ties it all together. It is an understated and the simple design makes this home feel peaceful, charming and informal.