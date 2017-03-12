Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This single-story house is flat out fantastic

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Belgian architects OPEN ARCHITECTES know you don't have to over complicate things to make an impact. They are fans of minimalism, strong shapes, bold design and few embellishments. Which is why their aesthetic is perfectly suited to single-story houses. Instead of showing off, adding on or building up, they choose to keep things streamlined, slick and simply build out, and build well. 

This particular house of theirs features a wide glass wall at the front overlooking a large garden space and thick forest, wooden cladding on the exterior and floorboards inside, an extended covered terrace, warm lighting, and a gently sloping roof that ties it all together. It is an understated and the simple design makes this home feel peaceful, charming and informal. 

A house of two halves.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Built from as much glass as there is wood, this home is private and secluded, yet exposed, feeling like a part of it's surroundings. The front of the home is almost entirely made from glass, with a metal skeleton, allowing full views out into the garden. 

Wood: the natural choice.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

To really complement the beautiful forest that encircles this property, the terrace is constructed entirely from wood, only stained lightly for weatherproofing. Vertical metal poles act as supports, without cluttering the facade. Everything is kept as simple and elementary as possible.  

Warm on the inside.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

With bright, orange colored lights installed all along the living room, the view from the outside looking in, is warm and inviting. That light is then reflected in the wooden ceiling of the terrace, making the house positively glow.  

Bringing out the black.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Kitchen
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Not only is there tons of beautiful hardwood used on the exterior, but also inside for the floorboards, and the kitchen counter. Because of its natural coloring, there are light and dark tones in the wood—the latter of which is then exaggerated by a black sofa, high stools and fireplace

Soft around the edges.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Living Room
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

To help make the huge living room feel more cozy and comfortable, a large red rug takes center place, adding a bit of softness to the hard floorboards. 

Breaking up boxes.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Study Room and Home Office
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Just like the luxurious sofas and chairs throughout the rest of the house, this reclining chair helps define the space, breaking up the expanse of the living room. An additional interior space is also built inside this room, creating a separate office corner. 

If the style of this home is something that you like, then take a look at this other impressive single-story house

9 small family homes that are big on style
What did you think of this single-story home? Tell us below. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks