3 chic city apartments that you cannot miss!

Whether it's integrating a shop front with an upstairs residential space, or creating intimate, and creative areas in a small studio apartment, the designers we are profiling today are innovative, resourceful, and have an undeniably cool sense of style.
Based in Taipei, Taiwan, the creative team at JENG SHIHCHIEH DESIGN prove they can tackle any project, from renovation to interior design, and even furniture design. A principle aim of theirs is to find the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality, no matter the discipline or area they are working in.
A sensitivity toward color and a love of subtle forms is key to their aesthetic, as is allowing plenty of natural light inside the spaces. All of these aspects are evident in the three properties we will look at now, and you will be able to see just how inventive this team is when it comes to solving different design problems. So let's learn more about these inspirational homes.
Less like a cramped home with no room to relax, and more like a stylish bachelor pad with elegant furniture and luxurious decorating, this home is the ideal place for a busy, city slicker.
Wooden furniture and features are strategically placed to create different areas in the one large space—like the circular panel on the floor here to establish the living room.
When you work from home, the division between the two spaces is usually the most important aspect of your house. Luckily the layout in this property gets it right.
The shop front is on the ground floor, with easy access from the street, and the residential space on the other two levels. The divide between the two worlds (work/play) couldn't be clearer. For the urbanite who owns their own business, or who is a freelancer, this is the ideal solution.
Despite low ceilings and minimal floor space, this studio apartment has been transformed into a creative oasis, complete with mini painting studio, master bedroom and an impressive bathroom.
Extra large furniture (comfy lounge chairs, wide bed), glass panels and mood lighting all help make this small home feel bigger than it actually is.
