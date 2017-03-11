3 chic city apartments that you cannot miss!

Whether it's integrating a shop front with an upstairs residential space, or creating intimate, and creative areas in a small studio apartment, the designers we are profiling today are innovative, resourceful, and have an undeniably cool sense of style.

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, the creative team at JENG SHIHCHIEH DESIGN prove they can tackle any project, from renovation to interior design, and even furniture design. A principle aim of theirs is to find the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality, no matter the discipline or area they are working in.

A sensitivity toward color and a love of subtle forms is key to their aesthetic, as is allowing plenty of natural light inside the spaces. All of these aspects are evident in the three properties we will look at now, and you will be able to see just how inventive this team is when it comes to solving different design problems. So let's learn more about these inspirational homes.