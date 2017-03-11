Your browser is out-of-date.

3 chic city apartments that you cannot miss!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

Whether it's integrating a shop front with an upstairs residential space, or creating intimate, and creative areas in a small studio apartment, the designers we are profiling today are innovative, resourceful, and have an undeniably cool sense of style. 

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, the creative team at JENG SHIHCHIEH DESIGN prove they can tackle any project, from renovation to interior design, and even furniture design. A principle aim of theirs is to find the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality, no matter the discipline or area they are working in. 

A sensitivity toward color and a love of subtle forms is key to their aesthetic, as is allowing plenty of natural light inside the spaces. All of these aspects are evident in the three properties we will look at now, and you will be able to see just how inventive this team is when it comes to solving different design problems. So let's learn more about these inspirational homes. 

Home 1: style and sophistication in a studio apartment.

Living Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Living Room
鄭士傑室內設計

Living Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Less like a cramped home with no room to relax, and more like a stylish bachelor pad with elegant furniture and luxurious decorating, this home is the ideal place for a busy, city slicker. 

Wooden furniture and features are strategically placed to create different areas in the one large space—like the circular panel on the floor here to establish the living room

Multiple lights also help divide the different spaces.

Bedroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bedroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bedroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Using furniture to separate the bedroom off from the rest of the room is easy, keeping things informal.

Bedroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bedroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bedroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Using glass panelling instead of opaque walls floods the whole space with light.

Kitchen 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Kitchen
鄭士傑室內設計

Kitchen

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

An expansive view over the city makes this bathroom a major attraction in the home.

Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bathroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

A luxurious shower and bathtub make bathing an indulgent experience.

Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bathroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Home 2: inventive ways to integrate different spaces.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

When you work from home, the division between the two spaces is usually the most important aspect of your house. Luckily the layout in this property gets it right.

The shop front is on the ground floor, with easy access from the street, and the residential space on the other two levels. The divide between the two worlds (work/play) couldn't be clearer. For the urbanite who owns their own business, or who is a freelancer, this is the ideal solution. 

Visitors and potential customers are welcomed into an open plan and highly functional work space.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

To keep the studio space versatile and professional, lighting is bright and surfaces are durable and easy to clean.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Upstairs, the interior is informal with pale colors and reclaimed furniture for an urban feel.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Thanks to the open plan layout, the kitchen at the rear is still well lit and inviting.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

For the utmost privacy, the bedroom on the top level, with it's own separate balcony.

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計 鄭士傑室內設計 Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
鄭士傑室內設計

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Home 3: cozy corners with an artistic flair.

Living Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Living Room
鄭士傑室內設計

Living Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Despite low ceilings and minimal floor space, this studio apartment has been transformed into a creative oasis, complete with mini painting studio, master bedroom and an impressive bathroom. 

Extra large furniture (comfy lounge chairs, wide bed), glass panels and mood lighting all help make this small home feel bigger than it actually is. 

Home 3: cozy corners with an artistic flair. A kitchen island running the length of the kitchen helps elongate the whole room.

Kitchen + Living Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Kitchen
鄭士傑室內設計

Kitchen + Living Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Reflective surfaces, metal furniture and glass panels help bounce light around the home.

Living Room + Dining Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Dining Room
鄭士傑室內設計

Living Room + Dining Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Using lightweight curtains, a cozy studio space has been created off the living room.

Indoor Green Room + Dining Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Dining Room
鄭士傑室內設計

Indoor Green Room + Dining Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

With directional spotlights, this creative studio is ready to be a productive little oasis.

Indoor Green Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Gym
鄭士傑室內設計

Indoor Green Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Once again glass panels are used instead of thick doors, perfect for letting in natural light.

Bedroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bedroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bedroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Fitted into the corner of the apartment, the bathroom is also bright and beautiful.

Master Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Master Bathroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

White tiles and glowing alcoves make this a unique bathroom.

Master Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Master Bathroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

For another home designed for the inner artist, take a look at this sensational one.

Open-plan designs that will have you knocking out walls today!
What do you think of combining commercial with residential spaces? Did these designers do it well?

