A beautiful family home (Bauhaus style)

Pushing the idea that architects and designers should be able to work in harmony with the industrialists, the Bauhaus school championed the fusion of design and function. With a desire to unify art and craft with technology, the school taught that buildings, objects, furniture, and even theater sets can be visually attractive, and practical—and that each is as important as the other. And it's this balance between form and function that influences the home we are featuring today.

Built by German architects HGK HAMBURGER GRUNDSTÜCKSKONTOR, this two story home is beautiful and modern. Constructed from concrete and glass, it noticeably lacks any ornamentation. Instead, it shows off bold shapes, clean edges and a minimal facade.

So for all of those Bauhaus fans out there (and even those who are unsure of this aesthetic), let's take a tour around this elegant house sitting on the banks of Blankenese, just outside of Hamburg, Germany.