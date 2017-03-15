Your browser is out-of-date.

A brilliant minimalist home in white

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Living Room
Today we want to show you a brilliant home in white from the architects at ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, that beautifully convey that designing a minimalist home does not have to be flashy or showy, but simple and tasteful with a few basic elements and furnishings. A thoughtful interior can be achieved with a neutral palette without any over the top embellishments. 

What you will notice in this home design is the use of delicate white which is a sure way to win that visual edge. The home is elegant and smart, with a touch of tranquility, neatness and finesse which can only come from a sophisticated interior which spills over into each of the rooms to create an inspiring example of minimalist magic. 

Come and take a look!

Modern interiors.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Living Room
This well lit modern living room employs the combination of black with plenty of white with a shiny wooden parquet flooring to create an awesome space. Lavish usage of white enhances the noble feel of this room.

Kitchen.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Kitchen
The kitchen is equipped with plenty of storage space with extra large cabinets. It is well-lit with a large window which is positioned at the end to illuminate the length and width of the kitchen. Simple and elegant, the kitchen is equipped with modern appliances. 

All in white.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Dressing Room
As we can see, the hallway has plenty of room to move with floor to ceiling cupboards which offer a lot of storage space. The neat chair functions also as a storage unit. 

Bedroom.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bedroom
Here is an example where the modern details of the bedroom are full of minimalist suggestions and the white temperament is complemented by the mellow wooden flooring, with lots of natural light adding to the brightness.

Study room.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Study Room and Home Office
The study is located in the attic and offers plenty of light and just enough space and privacy to do tasks whilst gazing out the window. The room is simple and is decorated in mainly white with a steel and black chair that fits in perfectly with the style.  

Bathroom.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
The bathroom is equipped with modern amenities which makes each surface easy to clean and manageable. Again, light filled and airy, the mirror on the left gives the illusion of there being more space. 

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this rustic vs classic bathroom!

What if your favorite thing about this home?

