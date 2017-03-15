A brilliant minimalist home in white

Today we want to show you a brilliant home in white from the architects at ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, that beautifully convey that designing a minimalist home does not have to be flashy or showy, but simple and tasteful with a few basic elements and furnishings. A thoughtful interior can be achieved with a neutral palette without any over the top embellishments.

What you will notice in this home design is the use of delicate white which is a sure way to win that visual edge. The home is elegant and smart, with a touch of tranquility, neatness and finesse which can only come from a sophisticated interior which spills over into each of the rooms to create an inspiring example of minimalist magic.

Come and take a look!