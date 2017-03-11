10 kitchen designs that will have you begging for more

The kitchen is the heart of the home for a reason. When so much of our lives revolve around food, it's difficult to envision a warm, comfortable atmosphere without factoring in the stability the kitchen brings to the fore.

There are a few mundane necessities that every kitchen needs; space to prepare, counter tops, utensils, crockery and cutlery.

But then there are the unspoken necessities, that which every good kitchen needs to make it feel more authentic to the owner, to make you feel like Gordon Ramsay in your own home.

A mug with 'World's Best Parent' emblazoned on the side. That wooden cutting board from your first apartment. The knife sharpener that you've never used but hangs up above the sink anyway. The battered pot that you still cook all your rice in, despite the worn copper and dented lid. Your favorite pan for bacon, large enough to fit most of a pig, but absolutely infuriating to scrub.

A kitchen is more than a place to prepare your food. It's a place to escape into the therapeutic nature of cooking and cleaning, a place for any member of the family to learn new skills. From baking cookies with the kids, to licking the bowl, from trying out that Italian recipe book from Christmas, to getting out the fire extinguisher, and from slicing onions to wearing swimming goggles; this is the room of the most activity.

With that in mind, we have pulled some sweet and savory kitchen designs for you to sample.

Enjoy your meal.