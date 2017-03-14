A stylish touch of green for your home

Quite popular for home design lately, green is a color that makes your dwelling feel like it has a deeper connection with nature, which in turn makes your home appear more fresh and vibrant. Often underestimated & underused earlier, too bold & extravagant and even too crass for use within the home was sadly what was thought of this natural color; it was only added by way of foliage or ornamental house plants.

Now tapped to its full potential & even inventively, green could make your home stand out. Be it your living room sofa or a fun wallpaper for that feature wall in your bedroom, a vertical garden or the color decking up your kitchen accents, exterior wall tiles adorning your home facade or custom furniture for your backyard, the options to have more green in your home are endless.

Greening your home does not necessarily mean employing gardens & Bonsai planters on the exterior & interior spaces. It could also be done by simply using the color green for different elements of furnishing & decor, so that the soothing tone could also bring in a lot of elegance & modishness.

Room decorators, landscape architects & interior designers are all bowing to the oodles of style quotient added by this natural color; and coupled with a little bit of imagination, green can do wonders for your spaces both indoors as well as outdoors.

Come with us, as we take you on-board the homify wagon to marvel at the magically palliative & stylish suggestions of green for your home.