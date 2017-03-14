Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish touch of green for your home

PANTONE'S Color 2017 | Greenery, Pixers Pixers BathroomDecoration
Quite popular for home design lately, green is a color that makes your dwelling feel like it has a deeper connection with nature, which in turn makes your home appear more fresh and vibrant. Often underestimated & underused earlier, too bold & extravagant and even too crass for use within the home was sadly what was thought of this natural color; it was only added by way of foliage or ornamental house plants. 

Now tapped to its full potential & even inventively, green could make your home stand out. Be it your living room sofa or a fun wallpaper for that feature wall in your bedroom, a vertical garden or the color decking up your kitchen accents, exterior wall tiles adorning your home facade or custom furniture for your backyard, the options to have more green in your home are endless.

Greening your home does not necessarily mean employing gardens & Bonsai planters on the exterior & interior spaces. It could also be done by simply using the color green for different elements of furnishing & decor, so that the soothing tone could also bring in a lot of elegance & modishness.  

Room decorators, landscape architects & interior designers are all bowing to the oodles of style quotient added by this natural color; and coupled with a little bit of imagination, green can do wonders for your spaces both indoors as well as outdoors. 

Come with us, as we take you on-board the homify wagon to marvel at the magically palliative & stylish suggestions of green for your home.

The sophisticated green tonality complemented by the crimson hints enhances the appealing heartiness.

Olea , Bodrum Femaş Mobilya Bodrum Femaş Mobilya KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Green
Upcycled furniture—this retro table repainted with a splash of spring green is ideal for adding a natural pop to your minimalist study/ office.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Engineered Wood Green
Relaxing vibes—this wall fills up your suite with restful tropical elements.

RELAX IN TROPICS Pixers BedroomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Are you up for some graceful green living?

Bibliothèque , MKL MKL Living roomCupboards & sideboards Green
Singularly calm & delicate ambiance with full feature wall- the bold green leaf print complements the subtle green floor & the jazzy mosaic tiles beautifully.

LOOKING THROUGH THE GREEN EYE Pixers BathroomDecoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Zingy backsplash for a contemporary punch into the conventional cabinetry; green adds an appealingly balanced depth of color to the off-white tonality.

Küchenrückwände , K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art KitchenAccessories & textiles Aluminium/Zinc Green
Enlivening details with the statement wallpaper, towels, headboard, bed throws & the adorable chair.

WILD GREEN Pixers BedroomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Forest theme to ring in wholesome generosity & tranquil accents.

IN THE PALM GROOVE Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
The pastel green foot stool and the matching floral wall art render a soft essence to this radiant finessed lounge.

Vinil Decorativo, Formafantasia Formafantasia Living roomAccessories & decoration Green
Look at that wallpaper! Pale spring green background imparts an almost neutral feel to form the perfect backdrop for adding some pep with funky geometric shapes.

Green Diamonds Pixers Living room Green wall mural,green,geometry,geometric,pattern,wallpaper
Ahhhhh, what cozy natural accents for absolute repose… ..even the Doberman seems to agree!

GREEN REGENERATION Pixers BedroomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Go green with furniture tonally inspired by the surrounding greens to add inviting summery feel to the terrace.

TERASSE 70 m2 Nantes centre ville, SO GREEN SO GREEN Modern Terrace
Introducing the look and feel of a plush lawn underfoot, this green rug injects welcoming hints of green relief.

Cross Rug homify HouseholdTextiles Wool Green rug,carpet
Have the last word in home design with the cushy green velvet sofa & the contemporary artsy wall.

STONE MAGIC Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Want some dramatic novelty? Go the green geometric way!

Fliesensticker, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art KitchenAccessories & textiles Synthetic Green
How about a painted fence for a warm welcome?

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Green
This charming small green detail in metal is a great addition to the front garden.

紅葉とグリーンのポストと, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Plants & flowers Metal Green
Much like this fetching leaf patterned vinyl wall adorning the bathroom, your choicest green image can also be printed onto a surface.

GREENY AND JUICY Pixers BathroomDecoration pantone 2017,green,greenery
Green reflections- the smashing 3D effect with the vertical garden.

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Pixel-like appearance by tasteful arrangement of plain tiles in green & white tones creates an artistic facade.

tile facade brandt+simon architekten Modern Houses Ceramic Green tiles,ceramic,facade,window,green,pixel,pixel
This bamboo wall illuminated from behind makes a refreshing style statement in this bathroom.

Architettura & Servizi by MOMA Design, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Modern Bathroom
A new wooden home with a touch of old glamour
Which of these amazing ideas did you find perfect for your spaces?

