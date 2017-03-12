690ft² prefab home of minimalist elegance

Águeda based home builders from KITUR have created 690 ft² of homely delight that leaves you pleasantly surprised when you enter inside. A minimalist prefab home packed with style & elegance, this 690 ft² modular dwelling confuses and delights you simultaneously as you wonder how such a simple & basic facade could house a world of designer panache, astonishing space division and exquisite interior design. Sounds interesting? Without further ado, let’s have a closer peek and be inspired by this designer marvel at homify today!
You have to admit that this prefab home is striking & aesthetic, but again, the simple finishes are really baffling. You keep wondering if it is going to be entirely bare & monochrome on the inside too, and whether the interiors bear cramped spaces.
The unassuming grace of the exterior of this prefabricated house gives an impression that like the outer face, the interior will be chic & minimally decorated. But the facade is so simplistic that you can’t help expecting something similar from the interiors of this home. That said, the monochrome & woody details are a visual treat.
Surprise, surprise! Entering the home, you are pleasantly surprised with the designer finesse surrounding you. Though not lavishly spacious, this living room is definitely one of the most dapper ones. Stylish touches of black & white ring in a unique sophistication. Floating glossy white furniture oozes urbanity, those zingy chairs & the chunky black window frames break up the vast whiteness in visual perfection and then… those dazzling lights -some minimalism, this!
This “minimalist” home has sprung a delightful surprise for us and how! The indoor garden is definitely a statement feature; who would have thought that there was sufficient space inside to include something so amazing? It truly adds a welcome suggestion of organic & natural style into the scene. Did you see that appealing feature wall?
This minimalist kitchen, replete with modernity, is part of an open-plan communal space. Glistening finishes reflect all the illumination that's bouncing around, the black of the countertop adds a new dimension of élan and subtle wall cabinets enhance the storage potential manifolds. The breakfast bar design is tastefully inspired, offering easy dining sans the need for a separate heavy table.
The bedroom is also surprisingly quite spacious & loaded with comfy essence. Furnished simply, it looks pleasingly relaxing and cozy. The built-in closet is unobtrusive & neat. Dark tones of the furniture add a bold contrast with the pale walls, augmenting the delicate aesthetics.
Can you believe it… … this minimalist house has not one, but two bedrooms! Another charming surprise for you, this bedroom is colorful, unconventional and fun. With this bedroom that is simply ideal for kids, this home exemplifies that lower dimensions cannot halt your dreams of a snug family home. All you need is a good deal of imagination & tasteful creativity.