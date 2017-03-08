12 design ideas of the retro chic persuasion

Nostalgia is the chemical reaction inside our heads which causes a sentimentality for the past. It is often spurred by a momentary glance which triggers a forgotten, warm memory inside of us and brings it to the fore.

This happens each and every day for us, in small doses, and more rarely, in large quantities that are the cause of laughter and tears of joy.

It is something to be embraced, both for its revelations, and for its acute ability to remind us of better times.

This compilation embodies the spirit of nostalgia. Nostalgia for a time when fashionable interior design meant something different.

When chic wasn't based on hipster jeans and Facebook likes.

When homes and mobile homes for sale were eventually made homely, they were done so by the people inside of them, not the cars parked in front of them.

When a sitting room revolved around the family and not the Kardashians.

When memories were made with gestures and interaction, not smart phones and Twitter.

Come back to that place in your memory, the one where you felt the heat of the bodies around you, where you listened to stories and played Monopoly with your loved ones, where you begged for five more minutes before bed because you couldn't bear leaving that circle of safety and comfort.

Come back to your roots.