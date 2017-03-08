10 spectacular homes that will get you salivating

We all have a slight thirst for the exceptional, and when it comes to our homes we tend to slake that thirst more often than not. Why?

Because we revel in authenticity.

From hosting dinner parties to pulling into the driveway with six kids in tow, from a couple's comfort zone to a single's dream, there is nothing more satisfying than calling the beautiful building on the corner home . This is only amplified by the outrageous amounts of adoring fans who stop by each day for the smallest glimpse of the elusive prize, the unicorn of home design, the white whale of innovation.

And that could be you.

Below you will find a collection of exquisite homes, done in styles which differ in as much as they stand out. In fact, their one true similarity is that they are, one and all, simply breathtaking. If you're looking for design tips for that extension you've been planning, or in the process of drawing up prints for the new holiday home by the lake, then you've certainly come to the right place.

Ladies and gentlemen, get stuck in. marvelous