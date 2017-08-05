Living in NYC: A quick tour through a contemporary home

NYC architects from SARAH JEFFERYS DESIGN have come up with a fully furnished modern duplex home by remodeling a dark & dreary duplex, the owners of which wanted a complete revamp of their former home to create a stunning, airy, bright & contemporary space high on style. Replete with unique interiors, this post revamp home is a modish dwelling packed with cozy details. Come with homify as we get a closer look at this dapper duplex home. Let’s go!
This view shows the fluid open layout of the living room where we can see the kitchen right adjacent to the lounge, with a small platform continuing from the kitchen table to serve as a dining table. The big window at the far end lets natural light pour inside, bathing the kitchen.
The modern living room sitting at the upper level oozes welcoming vibes in its warm palette. Neutral colors with a decent pop of orange offer a pleasing visual; note that custom design wallpaper! Shiny wooden accents of the floor and sideboard, whites of the glossy coffee-table, spotless wall & diaphanous curtains, light gray of the couch, and singular cushy orange upholstered chairs present a delightful inviting stance with the elements complementing one another beautifully. The added charm of the minimalist decor, and clear vistas through the transparent sliding doors opening up to the balcony make this living room a truly desirable space to entertain guests or simply laze with a good novel & a hot beverage.
This kitchen design will definitely resonate with you if you are all for a splash of bold and fun color. A pop of fiery orange in this neutral color scheme is exquisite, daring & unusual, yet undoubtedly enticing. With the zingy backsplash, glossy white overhead cabinets, lighted benchtop with comely handle-free wooden drawers, concrete kitchen table that steps down to form a dining table, chic metal-base stools and a designer pendant lamp, this attractive kitchen-dining is bound to make your neighbors jealous!
The graceful “floating” stairway with wooden steps & steel rails connects the upper level with the ground floor and adds a lot of charm to the interior of this duplex. The warm woody tonality of the handrail & the hollow steps creates a great contrast with the sober gray tones.
This view of the bright corridor reveals the entrance to the bedroom and the adjacent bathroom- what we can clearly see here is the practically sound design, with a big cupboard adorning the bedroom wall right as we enter the bedroom through the sliding door. Also visible is the ample provisioning for natural light & ventilation through the big windows, and the skylight in the bathroom. The corridor itself bears a skylight to make the most of the daylight.
The brilliance of white and dollops of natural light make this modern bathroom dazzle. The decent bath cubicle & washing-toilet area boast of modular fittings & sanitary ware. The large skylight floods this white bathroom with plenty of sunshine. The back painted glass panels in place of wall tiles ring in a plush feel. Another highlight is the big storage cabinet with concealed lighting; the door panels of the cabinet are engagingly made of reflecting surfaces so that the cabinet door doubles up as a huge mirror. Smart design indeed!