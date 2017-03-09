Your browser is out-of-date.

Startling architecture that will make you take a second look

press profile homify
Motoyagoto house, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Eclectic style houses
Do you ever look at amazing homes and wonder how you could commission something similar for yourself? Well we do, because we are constantly looking at new and exciting buildings that make our heads spin and fire up our imaginations! Today, we are going to show you a handful of our favorites, as we think you'll be just as impressed as we are with the architects that designed them, not to mention tempted to commission someone to build you something similar! If you love whacky shapes, striking facade color schemes and unusual homes, this is the article for you, so let's get started!

1. Sculptural style.

Antique Gate House, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Eclectic style houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Wow! Don't you think that this modern home makes a real impression, even thought it is staggeringly plain? We think it's the stunning, smooth render and sculptural arch that makes it stand out so much, but you'd be surprised by how the rest of the house looks! Maybe we'll revisit this one another day!

2. Modular and amazing.

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern Houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

We adore this house, as it looks like it is comprised of a number of boxes, all intricately connected to create a wonderful open-plan home that seems to draw you in, through the decked courtyard! The amount of glass here is fabulous and must for such a light-filled interior and can we take a second to admire the roof terrace? What a touch!

3. Nested levels.

Garden Terrace House, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Eclectic style houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

There's no way that you can't be impressed by the stacked design of this house! An integrated garage leads up to the main living areas and with a terrace in place as well, there is such a fluid symmetry to this property! The warm lighting looks spectacular and creates a really homely feel too!

4. All on one level.

House of the big roof, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern Houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Single-story home design has come a long way in recent years and this is the proof! Long, lean and fabulous, this boxy design comes complete with a stunning garden area and a striking wooden roof, which really ups the style stakes! How can anything so simple be so pretty and unique?

5. Industrial flair.

Chigusa Atelier-house, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern Houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Any home that leaves concrete blocks exposed is a-ok with us, as there is a boldness to a decision like that! This building is a perfect blend of modern and industrial motifs and the entrance lighting is demonstrating the material contrasts so well. White render, black metalwork and plain concrete just all work so well together!

6. Those angles though!

Motoyagoto house, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Eclectic style houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Would you just look at the sharp angles and unusual proportions of this house? When you add in some black wood cladding, crisp white render and a floating porch, you know you've really hit on something unlike anything else and what curb appeal that creates! Wow!

For even more terrific architecture, take a look at this article: Secluded homes that will make you want to get away from it all.

9 perfect mini bars that will really get the party started!
Which of these homes has inspired your to create something unique?

