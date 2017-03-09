9 perfect mini bars that will really get the party started!

You must know by now how much we love making homes that little bit more sociable and party-ready and with summer on the horizon, we can't help thinking about cocktails and fun! With that in mind, we took a look around to find some of the most stylish home bars put there, in a bid to give you some seriously cool inspiration for your homes and we think we've hit the jackpot! Interior designers love creating fun home bar areas, as these projects always tend to be quirky and frivolous, so there is plenty of scope for imaginative artistic license, but if you want to make something for yourself, you can definitely find a style to get you started here! Mixing drinks in the kitchen is so last year, so let's see what the future of your parties could look like!
Using reclaimed wood to create a wonderful corner bar here was inspired! It's like having a fully stocked professional bar, but in a house! There's even a tap! You could definitely create something similar, even as a novice DIY enthusiast.
Now for something a little more practical! A sleek stainless steel counter is the perfect basis for a home bar, as it will be so easy to keep clean! The wine glass rack is amazing and by including shelf lighting, all your preferred tipples will be easy to find!
If you have a pretty bookcase in your home, you can certainly hack it to become a little mini bar as well! We think the addition of some reflective rear panels here really up the sophistication and yet, the whole bar is simply made up of two shelves! Amazing!
Does this bar make you thirsty baby? Austin Powers references aside, we are in love with how retro-fabulous this home bar is! Portable, for ease of use, the integrated wine rack and chic mixing surface both look fantastic and really put the fun back into functional furniture!
Maybe a super small bar isn't quite what you had in mind for your home? If that's the case and you have some space to spare, why not create a saloon lounge in your home? This divine installation looks so high-end and relaxing. The only thing that would make it better is if we already had a glass of wine in our hands!
A lot of thought went into this home bar design and it shows! Wooden frames make a perfect storage system for fancy bottles of alcohol and the retro glassware is making for a very pretty little corner! A few nibbles and you'd be good to go for a party!
If enjoying a drink with your partner is part of your routine, you need to keep your home bar within easy reach, which is why this simple trestle design is so ingenious! A sunken section allows for the bottles to be safely stowed and leave plenty of preparation space too.
This home HAS to be the host for numerous parties, otherwise, why bother having such a unique and eye-catching bar design? Frosted glass, white and wood make for a dreamy combination of materials and the bottle shelves are all perfectly sized! Charming!
We love home bars and we are huge fans of upcycling, so this is the perfect idea for us! Taking a vintage stereogram and turning it into a drinks cabinet is such a fun notion and the finished aesthetic is undeniably cool! the best part is that it would look terrific in any style of home!
If you're after some outdoor entertaining inspiration, take a look at this article: 28 inspiring shots of rustic barbecues.