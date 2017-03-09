Your browser is out-of-date.

9 perfect mini bars that will really get the party started!

You must know by now how much we love making homes that little bit more sociable and party-ready and with summer on the horizon, we can't help thinking about cocktails and fun! With that in mind, we took a look around to find some of the most stylish home bars put there, in a bid to give you some seriously cool inspiration for your homes and we think we've hit the jackpot! Interior designers love creating fun home bar areas, as these projects always tend to be quirky and frivolous, so there is plenty of scope for imaginative artistic license, but if you want to make something for yourself, you can definitely find a style to get you started here! Mixing drinks in the kitchen is so last year, so let's see what the future of your parties could look like!

1. Rustic perfection!

Appartement pour un jeune couple, Sb Design Concept Sb Design Concept
Sb Design Concept

Sb Design Concept
Sb Design Concept
Sb Design Concept

Using reclaimed wood to create a wonderful corner bar here was inspired! It's like having a fully stocked professional bar, but in a house! There's even a tap! You could definitely create something similar, even as a novice DIY enthusiast.

2. Steely and simple.

Apartamento BC, Jean Felix Arquitetura Jean Felix Arquitetura Wine cellar Iron/Steel Black
Jean Felix Arquitetura

Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura

Now for something a little more practical! A sleek stainless steel counter is the perfect basis for a home bar, as it will be so easy to keep clean! The wine glass rack is amazing and by including shelf lighting, all your preferred tipples will be easy to find!

3. Built-in and beautiful.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a pretty bookcase in your home, you can certainly hack it to become a little mini bar as well! We think the addition of some reflective rear panels here really up the sophistication and yet, the whole bar is simply made up of two shelves! Amazing!

4. Groovy baby!

Residência Piatã I, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Wine cellar
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Does this bar make you thirsty baby? Austin Powers references aside, we are in love with how retro-fabulous this home bar is! Portable, for ease of use, the integrated wine rack and chic mixing surface both look fantastic and really put the fun back into functional furniture!

5. All-out glamour!

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Textile Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Maybe a super small bar isn't quite what you had in mind for your home? If that's the case and you have some space to spare, why not create a saloon lounge in your home? This divine installation looks so high-end and relaxing. The only thing that would make it better is if we already had a glass of wine in our hands!

6. Dinky displays.

Dicas para transformar a atmosfera da sua sala de jantar, ana roman ana roman Dining roomWine racks
ana roman

ana roman
ana roman
ana roman

A lot of thought went into this home bar design and it shows! Wooden frames make a perfect storage system for fancy bottles of alcohol and the retro glassware is making for a very pretty little corner! A few nibbles and you'd be good to go for a party!

7. Always to hand.

Ambientes, Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores

Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores
Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores
Viviane Bertolini Designer de Interiores

If enjoying a drink with your partner is part of your routine, you need to keep your home bar within easy reach, which is why this simple trestle design is so ingenious! A sunken section allows for the bottles to be safely stowed and leave plenty of preparation space too.

8. Stealing the show!

Bar iSTUDIO Architecture HouseholdAccessories & decoration
iSTUDIO Architecture

Bar

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

This home HAS to be the host for numerous parties, otherwise, why bother having such a unique and eye-catching bar design? Frosted glass, white and wood make for a dreamy combination of materials and the bottle shelves are all perfectly sized! Charming!

9. That retro touch.

Departamento en Punta del Este , Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

We love home bars and we are huge fans of upcycling, so this is the perfect idea for us! Taking a vintage stereogram and turning it into a drinks cabinet is such a fun notion and the finished aesthetic is undeniably cool! the best part is that it would look terrific in any style of home!

If you're after some outdoor entertaining inspiration, take a look at this article: 28 inspiring shots of rustic barbecues.

The modern farmhouse
Which of these designs looked like the most fun to you?

