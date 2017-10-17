10 tips for making your home entrance stand out from the get go

When people walk into your home for the first time, what do you want them to think? If it's
wow, this is one hell of a stylish house, then read on, as we have some utterly terrific ideas for making your entrance hallway something incredibly special. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the entrance is your home's chance to make a great first impression, so making it stand out is vital, but if you don't know where to start or which ideas you should try, take a look at the projects we've found for you today. Equal parts amazing, unusual and unforgettable, we just know that you'll find some tips for making your hallway the absolute best it can be!
If you live with a lot of people, you need a lot of hallway storage, to make sure that all your outdoor clothing is organized and looks neat, rather than cluttered. Even a family of four will already accumulate enough pairs of shoes and coats. This bench seat is great, as there are stealthy drawers inside it too! You can also add baskets for each person and label them with your names as a storage for outer accessories such as scarves and gloves.
White walls, pared back storage furniture and a healthy dose of natural wood will capture the Scandinavian aesthetic with ease and make your entrance feel like a breath of fresh air! Scandinavian designs are widely gaining popularity because of their effortless au-natural appeal.
How about this for a dramatic hallway? While the walls and colors are very neutral and plain, you can't help but be hypnotized by the glossy marble floor! This would be a great technique to use in a smaller space as nobody would notice the proportions, for looking at the floor!
If you want your entrance to welcome, rather than flabbergast, how about including as much natural wood as possible? Add in some white, to really highlight the warmth of the material and you'll have a lovely cocoon of an entrance that you'd never want to leave.
Wow! Isn't this a striking entrance? The bare bricks look amazing and have made for such a loft apartment feel. The addition of some art has really made for a gallery feel as well, which is never a bad thing!
Wow! Would you have ever guessed that the cabinet here is actually handy shoe storage? The drawers pivot and open up to reveal all the shoes, but the unit itself doesn't take up too much room, which leaves plenty of the amazing tiles on show!
This hallway feels so relaxing! The neutral walls are a perfect backdrop for some beautiful family pictures and a small area rug has really brought the whole space together. All the light here is so refreshing as well!
This is a huge trend for 2017 and we love it! By painting the reverse of your front door in a vivid and bold color, you don't need to do much else to make your entrance hallway look really amazing. In fact, simple white walls and good lighting are all you need!
Don't you just love how incredible this hallway is? It's all down to the inclusion of a glass door and surround! Light,bright and airy, the whole space feels modern, to the point where a retro sideboard offers balance, rather than looking like a novelty addition.
We might have saved the best idea for last here, as nothing makes a hallway pop quite like an indoor garden installation! You don't have to follow the gloss white theme here, as any garden style will look great, just make sure you add some super neat shingle and bright lighting, to show it off!
The best thing about these 10 ideas? They're not mutually exclusive! You can combine different tips to get the entrance that you desire.
