4 extraordinary home offices!

If you've been giving some serious thought to installing a home office for yourself, you HAVE to see these amazing styles that we have found! Seriously, we have no idea where the architects and interior designers got their inspiration from here, but we are so glad they did, as the finished rooms (and in the case of one, proposed room), are not only guaranteed to inspire huge productivity, they happen to look fabulous too! We really think that these rooms have the right balance of working and playing hard, so let's take a look and see if you fancy a home office with a difference!
If you're thinking to yourself that a home office would be a fabulous and useful addition to your home, but that you simply don't have space for one, how about building something special, out in the garden? This incredible wooden spiral design has GOT to be worth considering! Let's look inside, just to make sure though!
With a heavenly skylight in place to inject some serious sunlight and melatonin into the working day, smooth wood on the walls and generous proportions, this really is a wonderful workstation! Why would you even want an indoor office now?
Incredible! the inner wall is fully glazed! Helping to keep the space bright and airy, it adds a really unusual dynamic to this already far from standard build! Can't you just imagine taking a screen break in this little spot?
As children, the more nerdy and book-obsessed among us always dreamed of having a home library that was stacked up to the ceiling with magical tomes and this home office is making that dream a reality! It's absolutely breathtaking, with built-in shelving everywhere and an unusual staircase that almost seems to beckon you to walk up it! All you Potter-heads out there will know this looks like Ollivander's wand shop!
The only snag that we can see with this office is that you'd want to stop and read all of the books, rather than settling down to some work! While the construction is simple and the wood neutral, there is some serious magic flying around in this space!
Ahhh. Now we see that this IS a productive office space! Offering gorgeous views out of the window and a plain wall, there aren't actually too many distractions when you get to the top level desk area! This would be a wonderful space for getting away from a noisy family when you want to concentrate!
We couldn't talk about home offices and not show you this amazing proposed design! It is filled with incredible touches that both offer modernity and heritage, while coming together as a whole to create the most beautiful and cozy office ever! We are absolutely in love with the green, a key color in Feng Shui, which would make this space more focused and positive.
We actually think this is quite a traditional office, what with the tartan walls, leather furniture and cow skin rug, but you can't deny that if it were to be built, it would have some serious style and presence! It's all a bit Mad Men in here, with the easy access to a tipple or two!
All the best home offices have somewhere to relax in them and we are definitely taking some tips from this charming set-up that has a dedicated desk area and a more relaxed chill-out zone. We need one of these in our office, for sure!
To finish, we thought we'd show you this amazing home office that has captured our attention and our hearts! The simplicity is phenomenal and makes for easy organization and maintenance and just look at that wall! You'd be able to write reminders for yourself in a flash and never worry about losing a Post-It Note again! The monochrome finish means it will look amazing for decades as well! What a fantastic option if your budget is a little smaller!
To add a little greenery to your home office, take a look at this article: The best air-cleaning plants for your home!