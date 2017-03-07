3 New York homes that will make you want to move to the Big Apple

There's no denying that New York is a style haven, but do you know just how fabulous some of the houses are too? We have been utterly blown away by some of the projects taken on and completed by talented architects in New York and thought it might be fun to show you a selection today, to whet your appetite for a move to the Big Apple! With amazing interiors, mind-blowing facades and, in some cases, gorgeous gardens, these houses are sure to tempt you to relocate, so let's take a look!
First of all, can we take a minute to drink in the absolutely incredible facade here please? While Brownstones are one of the most popular and coveted property styles in New York, the name really doesn't speak of the heritage styling, amazing tones and impressive stature of this home! WOW!
Swing around to the back of this home and the contrast of modern, pared back industrial concrete with the traditional frontage is outrageous! Striking, stoic and so stunning with the modern glazing in place, this is definitely somewhere we would be happy to call home!
Let's take a look inside for more details, but not talk over the pictures too much!
Well, we have something a little bit different here! A far simpler facade than the last home, it is no less impressive, as that wonderful height still remains and here, we have a jutting modern window extension as well! The touches of natural wood really help to pick this house out in a street of similar properties and makes us want to take a closer look too!
WOAH! Now this really IS a shock! You wouldn't ever expect to find a pretty garden in New York, would you? Yet here is one! Timber extensions at the rear tie in with the design of the front of the house and add so much organic flavor to this urban dwelling. That first floor terrace is absolutely unreal!
Again, let's take a look inside, but keep the chat to a minimum!
Don't let this deceptive exterior shot fool you, as this is another outstanding New York home that has pushed the boundaries of what interior design can do. Seriously, the only hint as to what's inside here are the contemporary house numbers, but even they don't come close!
How incredible is this house? Seriously, drink it all in for a moment, we can wait! The metal frame that surrounds the house, the intricate and unusual wood cladding ad the sheer scale are all working together to make something out of this world. The way the garden is reflected in the windows makes everything look so crisp!
Let's get inside and allow ourselves to be overwhelmed!
