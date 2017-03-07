Home facades: modern versus traditional style

Knowing how to finish a new build can be tricky, as the style of facade you choose will have a massive impact on how your home looks and feels. Architects know this and are constantly coming up with new and ingenious ways to capture a variety of aesthetics, but traditional and modern seem to be the most popular, which is why we're going to show you some of them today! From smooth, contemporary white finishes through to traditional stone cladding and vibrant color, we are going to treat you to some easy inspiration right now, so come with us and see how you'd want to finish your dream home's facade and don't forget to choose something that will work with your garden plans!
This is interesting! This facade has tangible elements of both modern and traditional design, thanks to the use of bricks, concrete and wood, but with a twist. The single-storey design looks exceptionally contemporary, as does the house number, but it's hard to pinpoint exactly what facade style was wanted. Fascinating!
If a traditional home is definitely what you're after, crisp white render and clay roof tiles are a fantastic choice for you. They really do bring to mind old fashioned cottages and character homes.
Nothing looks more modern or breathtaking as a home facade material than glass! Perfect for homes that are in a sunny spot, glass walls just look so contemporary!
Modular homes, with corresponding windows have a fantastically modern look to them. Don;t simple choose symmetrical windows though, as to really capture the aesthetic, you need to experiment with different shapes, sizes and placements.
Unfussy, smooth facades will always look chic and contemporary, as the design of the building can speak for itself. We like the splash of color here, as the apricot tone adds fabulous warmth.
Red and white will ALWAYS look right, if you are trying to give your home a traditional look. So reminiscent of Mediterranean villas, this color combination has a natural charm about it.
The shape of this home would make it look and feel contemporary, no matter what, but by adding horizontal wood cladding, the effect is amplified dramatically. The black segments are so striking too!
Speaking of striking touches, look at the stone cladding here! While the house is modern, we think the natural stone adds a little nod to tradition back into this facade, which makes the house more interesting in itself.
How gorgeous is this home? A simple box design, it has been made so much more contemporary with dark wood cladding that encases the whole property. What an air of mystery!
The modern facade here is amazing, as it combines stone, wood, glass and bright white to create a diverse and engaging exterior. This one manages to look modern AND traditional, all at once!
As soon as you start adding smooth white and curved walls to your facade, you have pledged allegiance to the modern side and we don't blame you! Just look at how timeless and sharp this home looks! You almost want to reach out and touch it, don't you?
A series of modular boxes, all stacked on top of each other, this home is amazing, but it's the pale gray render that really finishes it off to look like a contemporary palace! The wood cladding adds some organic contrast, but that gray keeps the contemporary hits coming.
We think this home is a wonderful combination of modern and traditional facade styles. Though all the glass makes it look bright and contemporary, the simple white structure is almost reminiscent of traditional beach houses and the sandy-colored bricks have a soft and traditional feel about them too.
For more beautiful architecture ideas, take a look at this article: Country homes that have mastered the rustic aesthetic!