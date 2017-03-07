Home facades: modern versus traditional style

Knowing how to finish a new build can be tricky, as the style of facade you choose will have a massive impact on how your home looks and feels. Architects know this and are constantly coming up with new and ingenious ways to capture a variety of aesthetics, but traditional and modern seem to be the most popular, which is why we're going to show you some of them today! From smooth, contemporary white finishes through to traditional stone cladding and vibrant color, we are going to treat you to some easy inspiration right now, so come with us and see how you'd want to finish your dream home's facade and don't forget to choose something that will work with your garden plans!