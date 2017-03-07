Your browser is out-of-date.

5 amazing apartments you have to see!

press profile homify
Z motywem cegły, Perfect Space Perfect Space Nursery/kid’s room
As we took a look at some of the most inspiring apartments around, we were blown away by the inventiveness and ingenuity of the interior designers that came up with such striking and fabulous schemes. Seriously, you won't believe some of the finishes and decorative touches that have been included in these homes, from personal music studios, through to bedrooms with over sized comic book graphics on the walls! We think we've got your attention now, so without further ado, let's dive in and see the apartments that might very well dictate your next decorating project!

1. Designed for dinner parties.

Soft Loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Just look at this phenomenal dining area! A brick wall and neon sign add in serious New York loft vibes and colorful dining chairs make for a funky aesthetic, as do those charming pendulum lights! This home is so unique and fun!

A social butterfly's paradise!

Soft Loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

This living room is everything! With a drop-down screen in place of a television, comfortable sofas and a clearly high-tech surround system, we get the feeling that this beautiful apartment sees a lot of social activity! The lighting is so on point too!

Cooking up a storm!

Soft Loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

All the lighting, colorful touches and expansive worktops make this kitchen nothing short of incredible. It just looks like such a fun place for cooking in! That integrated cooking book shelf is inspired in itself!

The grand finale!

Soft Loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We couldn't possibly not show you this neon den of awesome! As if this apartment has its very own music studio! No wonder the rest of the space is so vibrant, funky and cool!

2. Beautiful and pure.

Bliżej Natury, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The wide open feel of this apartment is so refreshing, not to mention gorgeous and with pale wood flooring and white walls in place, there is a distinctly Scandinavian vibe!

A kitchen with a natural touch.

Bliżej Natury, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Part of the open space, this kitchen has followed the color scheme to the letter by having white cabinets and wooden counters, but it's that backsplash that we have fallen in love with! What a way to inject some fun and personal taste, not to mention a lovely natural motif!

Bright and clean.

Bliżej Natury, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Would you have expected anything other than a vibrant, fresh and hygienic-feeling bathroom from this apartment? We didn't think so! The water-effect tiles are a revelation and really add a dose of appropriate, not to mention amazing color to a functional space.

3. Modern minimalism.

Z motywem cegły, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We are suckers for perfectly curated minimal homes and this one is really exciting us. With simple white walls, a tasteful dining set, which includes fantastic retro chairs, and an all-wood, open kitchen, we feel right at home here. It's the simplicity that makes it so spectacular!

Transforming technology.

Z motywem cegły, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We can all take a cue from this living room, with its bare brick walls that look so warm and pretty and a screen that is there when you want to watch television, but invisible when you don't. Storage that matches the kitchen makes for a cohesive addition and the floating white shelf here breaks up all the natural tones so wonderfully.

The coolest nursery in town.

Z motywem cegły, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

What kid wouldn't want to grow up in a room that has an amazing Spider-man decal on the wall? Wow! it's always so refreshing to find a home that doesn't take itself or its design scheme too seriously and can inject a little fun into the kids' rooms! That hanging chair must be super comfortable for nursing too.

4. Chic and contemporary.

Penthouse, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Don't you find the way these spaces have been divided up, by using different flooring finishes, absolutely ingenious? This interior designer had such a great handle on making open-plan living more simple! The low-level furniture really heightens the size of this space and all the lighting makes it look like a high fashion catwalk! Wow!

Magnificently monchrome.

Penthouse, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

What else would you expect in such a fashionable penthouse apartment, than a super modern monochrome kitchen filled with gloss surfaces and integrated appliances? The painted black brick wall makes a real statement here, as does the black backsplash, but it's the table that looks so outrageous! And those modern chandeliers!

The sweetest of dreams!

Penthouse, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

There's no way that you wouldn't get an incredible night's sleep here! Luxury bed linen, a soft headboard that reaches up to the ceiling, smooth flooring and plenty of mirror panels all contribute to the spacious and sleek feeling here and being on the top floor, there's even a view and a balcony! Talk about luxurious!

5. Patterned perfection.

Dom ze stylizacją, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A striped feature wall has made so much more of this sweet and modern apartment! With some piquant color on the walls, the rest of the decoration and furniture can afford to be a little more pared back and plain, which really suits the almost industrial motifs here, such as the staircase.

Scandinavian sleep space.

Dom ze stylizacją, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We see some really Scandinavian vibes here, what with more patterns being included, but in a muted way. A monochrome striped rug looks incredible and adds so much character to the grey bed and sofa, but the overall feeling here is one of cozy, quiet comfort. Bold, yet sleepy. What a combination!

Cool for kids.

Dom ze stylizacją, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

So here's where all the really bright color is hiding! A really fun and engaging space for kids, this bedroom shows that the apartment was considered as a whole when the decorating began, rather than being taken one room at a time. We really like that stripes seem to play a part in every area!

For more fabulous ideas for decorating an apartment, take a look at this article: 10 low-cost design ideas you can copy.

5 small apartments full of character
Which of these apartments really captured your aesthetic?

