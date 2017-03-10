A black & white home with a creative design

Black and white are the 2 stalwarts of the color palette, which can always be relied upon to impart a finessed look to any home space they deck up. Their evergreen combination is high on style without requiring any showy additions. This very nuance has been tapped by French architects from the Rezé based AM ARCHITECTURE, who have designed this home with truckloads of originality & innovation using the sophisticated flair of black and white. Hop onto the homify wagon as we take a house tour around this creative marvel today.
Clearly showing the inviting minimalist pool, this image also reveals the expansive black-framed transparent sliding doors & windows and the patio dapper in its black essence. The black of the sofa & columns offer a brilliant contrast with the light wooden floor; the sun shade could be drawn if you are not feeling like soaking in the sunshine.
The soothing greens encompassing this dwelling with a minimalist inspiration add a refreshing touch to its simplistic yet appealing facade. The porcelain art piece atop the mini flight of stairs brings a modish pop to the unembelished appearance of the exterior face of this home.
This view reveals the outdoor spaces decking up this home- the pool, decent pool deck with loungers and the covered patio space with a sun shade. The apparent twin blocks flanking the pool clearly convey the black & white temperament of the home with white walls, black window & door frames and black patio furniture. The warm wooden details add a softening touch to the crisp black & white tones.
Looking closely at the pool, you can see the usage of black for the pool boundary as well.
This living room is a true stunner with all those cushy and chic accents. Just look at those bauble lights! Quite clearly celebrating the magical duo of black & white, this living room exemplifies opulent elegance. The soft furry black rug looks extremely lush and the squarish cushions sitting on it offer a smashing contrast. The matte black wall gels well with the glossy black of the floor. Hard to miss is the stylish vertical piece of decor that doubles up as lighting, beside the spotless white sofa.
Generous black details accompanied delightfully by white, in furnishings & decor, are complemented by the ample natural light filtering in through the transparent sliding doors that are flanked by the simple black columns.
The lavish beauty of this minimalist kitchen-dining is enhanced by the golden glow of the interior lighting and the plenty of natural light trickling in. The modular kitchen has the same black walls & flooring as in the living space; the white kitchen table and the jazzy dining set engagingly supplement the visual appeal along with the intricate chandelier. The green relief in unique holders offer added charm. Imagine relishing sumptuous meals here while enjoying lovely vistas of the outside!
The minimalist design and decor of this home bears dollops of welcome creativity. Apart from black & white in different elements like black planters & singular sculptural lights, unique wall decor, metallic figurines and mini robot-like structures can also be found adorning different areas of the home as depicted here.
Inventively designed as an extension to the bedroom space, this luxurious bathroom is bathed in white with a jet black matte backsplash housing the white washbasin counter, the mirror with concealed lighting & a hanging horizontal white cabinet. Sitting in this well illuminated space, the bathtub fixed to the shiny spotless white floor could be described using 3 words- long, low and lean!