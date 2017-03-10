A black & white home with a creative design

This living room is a true stunner with all those cushy and chic accents. Just look at those bauble lights! Quite clearly celebrating the magical duo of black & white, this living room exemplifies opulent elegance. The soft furry black rug looks extremely lush and the squarish cushions sitting on it offer a smashing contrast. The matte black wall gels well with the glossy black of the floor. Hard to miss is the stylish vertical piece of decor that doubles up as lighting, beside the spotless white sofa.

Generous black details accompanied delightfully by white, in furnishings & decor, are complemented by the ample natural light filtering in through the transparent sliding doors that are flanked by the simple black columns.