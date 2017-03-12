3 cutting-edge houses perfect for cars lovers!

If you are a car fanatic and have a really cool (or expensive) one in your collection, then your house must come with a smart and elegant garage that protects it lovingly. And a garage doesn’t have to be dark, cramped or smelly at all. So, take ideas from these 3 modern houses with stylish garages to make sure that your car gets nothing but the best. These residences were built by the architects at Class Architect Offices and Studio Index, and have beautiful interiors too.