Top 5 homes of February!

For any first time house owner or young parents, a home has to meet a pretty strict set of criteria. It must be practical, affordable, and of course, it has to look great as well. Luckily, the architects at MARLEGNO PREFABRICATED WOODEN BUILDINGS responsible for this particular design have ticked all of those boxes, and struck the right balance between modest, modern and magnificent.

The home we are featuring today is actually a prefabricated building, but don't let that deter you away from the fact that it's a brilliant design. It's a smaller building that is economical and easy to maintain. And thanks to the thoughtful layout inside, it has enough room for a spacious kitchen, a comfortable living room, as well as the usual bedrooms and bathrooms. What's best of all, is that there is even an integrated garage. Let's not delay, we will give you a closer look to see just what makes this house practical, pretty and practically perfect!

