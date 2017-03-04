Top 5 homes of February!

As these top 5 type articles have been proven popular, we here at homify have decided to give you more, much more. So today we are putting together the most talked about houses from February for you to revisit. Some might be new to you, so come with us now and find out if your favorite home made it to our top 5. Shall we?
For any first time house owner or young parents, a home has to meet a pretty strict set of criteria. It must be practical, affordable, and of course, it has to look great as well. Luckily, the architects at MARLEGNO PREFABRICATED WOODEN BUILDINGS responsible for this particular design have ticked all of those boxes, and struck the right balance between modest, modern and magnificent.
The home we are featuring today is actually a prefabricated building, but don't let that deter you away from the fact that it's a brilliant design. It's a smaller building that is economical and easy to maintain. And thanks to the thoughtful layout inside, it has enough room for a spacious kitchen, a comfortable living room, as well as the usual bedrooms and bathrooms. What's best of all, is that there is even an integrated garage. Let's not delay, we will give you a closer look to see just what makes this house practical, pretty and practically perfect!
Check the article here.
New York based architect house RODRIGUEZ STUDIO ARCHITECTURE PC has come up with a duplex residency- “Laight Street Duplex’- that dazzles with its tasteful concept, lavish design and above all, impressive lighting that oozes finesse & luxury. Replete with comfy accents, this duplex home celebrates the modern style of architectural design & interior decor bearing snug details of chic urbanity. Hop on to the homify wagon as we take you on a tour around this amazing home. Get, set, go!
Check the article here.
Ecological construction is the buzzword lately and hence, prefabricated homes are in vogue. Basically a structure made from scratch on a factory floor, then its units put together & placed on a plot of land, prefabricated/ prefab house has negligible carbon footprint owing to it being less labor-intensive and sans tedious years of incessant construction filling up the site with rubble & concrete mixers, & leading to a huge wastage of natural resources. Taking a couple of months to be created, these prefab homes can be readily laid down on your plot of land, entirely hassle-free.
These days, prefabricated homes are gaining a lot of popularity among home seekers everywhere. Consequently, home professionals are coming up with more & more such projects. Today’s homify story is an account of one such prefab country dwelling that costs less than USD60K, US$57, 081 to be precise. Created by Porto based home builders COSQUEL, SOCIEDADE DE CONSTRUÇÕES LDA, this humble shack covering an area of 646 ft² offers snug interiors while being situated in the midst of picturesque surroundings. Have a peek!
The homify story I am going to narrate today heroes a traditional Scandinavian family home replete with modern charm. Designed by interior architects from Built Building Space, this cozy home has been created to be an avid reader’s delight with ample arrangement for books. This simple yet elegant home bears generous usage of wood & white elements to impart a spacious, warm and bright ambiance. Glass has been used not only for the exterior windows, but it also forms the sliding/ folding panels between different interior spaces. This ensures free passage of light from one room to the next and generates a feeling of visual openness. Chic and smartly conceived inbuilt shelves in many places have space to house countless books. Bright artificial lighting, neat furniture pieces and dollops of cozy accents make this dwelling appealingly homey.
Dream home design isn't easy, which is why we all entrust the task to amazing architects, but we do think that taking a look at projects that have already completed can give us some much needed inspiration and even motivation! We think that we've found three incredible detached homes that will appeal to any of you that dream of getting out of the city and into the countryside, as they are all as secluded as they are spectacular! If you are in the mood for a little fantasy home planning, come with us now as we show you some absolutely mind-blowing properties!
Check article here!