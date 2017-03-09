A trendy modern dwelling offering comfy warmth is what we are going to tour at homify today. There is an added bonus- this dwelling thrives on the magical elegance of the color white! Created by the architects from the Bochum, Germany based ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, this home boasts of visual singularity of white complemented excellently by the welcoming warmth of wooden tones, plenty of natural light and clarity of design.

Join us as we take a closer look at this white marvel of architectural design & appreciate the spectacle of the color white.