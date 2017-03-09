A trendy modern dwelling offering comfy warmth is what we are going to tour at homify today. There is an added bonus- this dwelling thrives on the magical elegance of the color white! Created by the architects from the Bochum, Germany based ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, this home boasts of visual singularity of white complemented excellently by the welcoming warmth of wooden tones, plenty of natural light and clarity of design.
Join us as we take a closer look at this white marvel of architectural design & appreciate the spectacle of the color white.
This modern minimalist bathroom has spaces gracefully divided for washing up, bathing & toilet. White wall tiles strike a good contrast with the dark gray floor. In this well lighted bathroom, the washbasin area has decent storage in place. Shelves are smartly divided up to gain some extra room; the frosted glass looks dapper in its simplistic essence. The washbasin, towel rack, mirror, shower cubicle, hanging toilet and modern sanitary & bath fittings- all comprise the uncomplicated details of this contemporary white bathroom space.
This modern living room space is bathed in luminosity, with the elegant wooden flooring adding a lot of cozy warmth into the room. Plenty of natural light pours in through the skylights and is reflected by the tranquil white tonality, to light up the room with a welcoming vibe. There is also a small reading nook where you can curl up with your choice of read and a hot cuppa.
The wooden staircase with the stainless steel handrail is a visually appealing element in this bright space illuminated by radiant white & the natural light filtering in through the black-framed clear glass window. Bearing the same shade as the flooring in the house, this wooden stairway is simply tasteful.
The perfect color for contemporary minimalist design, pure white fits in ideally with clean shapes & straight lines and emphasizes a neat look. And that is exactly what accentuates the plush pizzazz of this modern bedroom. Well lit, this bedroom with crisp definition of white has woody browns for the perfect accompaniment. The brilliant clarity of white here ensures a peaceful repose; the bright lighting doubles up as room decor in addition to being a great supplement to the ample natural light flooding in, creating a cheerful ambiance so essential for proper relaxation.