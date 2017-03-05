Top 5: from easy ideas in home decor to small and charming homes

And here we are again, another week has passed and we are giving you a chance to read our most popular articles. Here is your chance to re-read your favorite articles and/or find new ones. We begin our countdown with 26 photos of home decor to inspire you, we move on to 10 wonderful home entrance ideas and we pit stop on article #3, a home that is so snugly and homey that it was a hit with our readers. Pit stop over, #4 we give you 9 things organized people do before bed so you can sleep like a baby. And finally we give you the cherry on top, an article that gives you 3 amazing small homes.
Let's be honest, deciding what pieces of furniture to buy, what color to paint your walls, or even how to organize your space can be a difficult thing. Before you give up and hire a professional interior decorator to sort your home out for you, take a look at these 26 images and see if they inspire you in any way.
These living rooms come in all shapes, all sizes and all styles, but each has got that little something that makes it special. So have a scroll through and we bet you will find something that you will want to include in your own home immediately.
The entrance to your home is not merely a passageway to your living spaces, it is an entry into your world that reflects your persona. Time and again, interior decorators have emphasized on the significance of giving due consideration to the design & decor of the home entrance. Your entrance is what decides the first impression of your home interior, and that is what makes it really important to give your entrance & hallway a dash of flair which wows your visitors.
In this article, homify offers you 10 inspiring ideas to give your home entrance that extra zing which makes your guests jealous and you, super proud. Have a look and find out which of these fit the bill to perfect your space for that superlative first impression!
Moscow based interior architects DESIGN STUDIO ALENA CHEKALIN have created this country style dwelling that heroes the magical combo of wood & white. Along with bricks, ceramics, vitrified tiles and glass, the raw allure of wood & pristine aura of white sing in stylish notes of absolute comfort.
Be it the modern master bedroom, contemporary bathrooms, graceful corridors, the hollow stairway, spacious living room or the cozy kitchen—dining, homespun aesthetics dominate the scene. Elements like soothing wallpapers, attractive beamed ceilings, elegant lighting fixtures, rustic brick wall, snazzy fireplace, jazzy center piece and visually sound decor clearly convey the thoughtful finesse integrally imbibed in the design. Smartly blending materials having a rustic essence with current trends to offer modular comfort in deluxe style is what defines this outstanding home project. Carefully imparting a versatile character to the same space, multi-functional interior spaces have been beautifully accomplished. Let us take a closer look at this fetching picture of grand comfort with this homify tour, and be mesmerized by the timeless glory of wood & white!
Interior designers can craft you a stunning home, but maintaining it is down to you, so if you are at a loss as to how to keep it neat, tidy and ready to use, read on, as we've found some super tips that organized people swear by! From leaving your living room ready to crash in at the end of a long day, to keeping your kitchen spick and span, it's far simpler than you might think to enjoy a wonderfully organized and enviably beautiful home, so come with us now as we give you all the tips and tricks you'll need!
Today, we have very special small or tiny but spectacular homes on display to show you, inspiring you to get creative and innovative with your own small home!
Some people prefer big homes because of the amenities and the facilities that they offer, but at homify, we know that sometimes small homes are that much better. This is especially true for a professional person who works all day and does not have any children because a smaller home is much easier to clean, sort through and you have everything easily accessible and on hand. What's more is that with a few well-placed strategic furniture, you can give your home that personal and original touch. So let's take a walk through these small, fabulous homes!
