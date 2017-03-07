A rustic and modern modular home

Movable modular homes are a very convenient option when it comes to building houses. Not only are they energy-efficient and eco-friendly, they are also constructed far more rapidly than a conventional house. Additionally, for those with time constraints, there is little fear of construction delays due to inclement weather conditions since the various sections of a modular home are prefabricated in a factory, safe from the elements, and go through a rigorous quality test before being dispatched to the site for assembly. Today we are going to look at a classy modular home that has been designed and executed by the home builders at Kitur in central Portugal. Measuring a total of 1572 ft², this trendy and comfortable residence demonstrates that a practical modular home is no less stylish than a standard conventional one. Let’s have a look!
The rustic stone boundary is an ideal choice for the house, teaming harmoniously with the horizontal wooden planks of the walls and the matching staircase. The white and gray middle section of the house adds a touch of modernity while the gravel path and grassy lawn complete the picture of natural beauty.
What a lovely approach to this stylish modular home! The gravel path leading to the elegant wooden facade borders a pond and there is a beautiful view of the surrounding natural landscape. Large glass doors and windows add an extra dollop of charm to the rustic elegance of the scene.
The exterior of the house showcases a combination of natural materials. Apart from the elegant wooden planks of the facade, the chunky stone boundary and gravel path on one side are balanced by this stone path on the other side. Plants of different kinds add to the wild rustic look.
The back of the house reflects the rustic beauty of the front. The solid white wall between the two wooden walls lends a modern and trendy look to the whole and the irregular greenery lends a wild charm.
A comfortable patio and a sparkling swimming pool – what more is needed for a lovely family home! The exterior of the house on this side has a more contemporary look with a blend of solid white and dark wood that creates a most elegant effect! The wooden deck surrounding the pool is in tune with the rustic theme of the house.
Even the restrooms outside are an epitome of refined elegance with dark wooden paneling and stylishly designed symbols. It would be a pleasure to visit a restroom that provides such an ambience!
This modular home by Kitur is a fine example of rustic modern beauty in a convenient structure. The seamless melding of natural elements with a trendy style gives us loads of inspiration for our own homes!
