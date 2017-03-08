This snug family home shines in white

White is a color that by itself imparts a superlative elegance to any space it decks up. Coupled with the natural goodness and noble essence of wood, this magical color can work wonders for your home. And this is what we are discussing today in our homify story. This dwelling, created by the professional team of architects at ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, boasts of the minimalist beauty in the humble grace of wood and plenty of white. Every aspect of the build, featuring stylish decor, trendy inclusions & sustainable features, exemplifies the effortless sophistication latent in white.

Take a peek at this wonderful project and be wowed by the magic of white!