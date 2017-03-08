This snug family home shines in white

White is a color that by itself imparts a superlative elegance to any space it decks up. Coupled with the natural goodness and noble essence of wood, this magical color can work wonders for your home. And this is what we are discussing today in our homify story. This dwelling, created by the professional team of architects at ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, boasts of the minimalist beauty in the humble grace of wood and plenty of white. Every aspect of the build, featuring stylish decor, trendy inclusions & sustainable features, exemplifies the effortless sophistication latent in white.
Take a peek at this wonderful project and be wowed by the magic of white!
Architectural design and interior decor of this newly built family home are inspired by minimalism, as is visibly evident from the honest design which echoes this original style. Tastefully designing the home in relation to its garden is what imparts a special charm to it. Cozy meals could be relished while enjoying the breezy spring sunshine, outside on the raised timber wood platform that connects with the main building housing the interior spaces. Brilliant outdoor lighting allows you to continue with the special events long after dark.
The transparent sliding doors could be kept open to facilitate repeated trips inside to fetch munchies & beverages. The view through these glass doors also depicts the appealing modernity adorning the interiors.
Once inside, what immediately draws your attention is the modish fireplace housed stylishly inside one of the internal walls. The golden glow of hot flames, transparent glass, warm wooden accents and oodles of white make for a stunning spectacle. Did you notice the lighted, rounded stone column at the corner?
The whitewashed look gives a dazzling aspect to the space, complementing the modest appearance of wood and accentuating the different forms & volumes of the internal architecture. Don’t miss the built-in niches in the wall bearing the fireplace.
Raising the bar of the design, this transitional space has been given an alluring touch. This spiral staircase, built entirely of timber, adds a new designer dimension to the home. Displaying impeccable craftsmanship, this amazing stairway has an imposing presence in the room.
In a natural contrast with the clear white walls, the beautiful tonality of the wood chosen for the staircase makes for a visual treat.
A futuristic kitchen, this one is replete with modular style & fine kitchenware. Amply lit, the white kitchen has beautiful storage cabinets seamlessly integrated into the walls & the white scheme. The extractor fan, installed above the cooking space, looks almost like a sparkling decor feature. Note the diverse lighting arrangement lining the roof, between gaps in the cabinets and work surfaces. The horizontal window lets in plenty of natural light, brightening the kitchen further & ventilating it.
Here is one of the two bathrooms which cater to the inhabitants of this comfy family home. This bathroom is lower on dimensions, but has elegant finishes adding a classy luxuriant touch to this space. Deservingly capturing all the attention is the contemporary sink unit that has gray stone tiles surrounding it for a subtle yet fetching contrast. The windows make this bathroom airy, open and tangibly light.
This bright modern bathroom is the other one, bearing well-integrated state-of-the-art installations & all the requisite bathroom accessories. Timber wood has been used with great finesse, for the washbasin counter with storage. The storage cabinet underneath the washbasin counter has been installed above the floor to create an appealing illusion of weightlessness. Look at the jazzy shower cabin!